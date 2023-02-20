Inside the Chanel, Charles Finch Pre-BAFTA Cocktail With Austin Butler, Jenna Coleman

LONDON — ‘Twas the night before the BAFTAs, and in Mayfair the stars gathered for cocktails and dinner hosted by Charles Finch and Chanel.

A mariachi band stood by the door greeting guests including Austin Butler, Eddie Redmayne, Gwendoline Christie, Giles Deacon, Camila Morrone, Regé-Jean Page, Alexa Chung, Angela Bassett, Taron Egerton, Jenna Coleman, Albrecht Schuch, Ellie Bamber and more.

Each room at 5 Hertford Street was brimming with sparkles and tweed as Chanel-clad guests sipped Champagne and margaritas, and grazed on fried tempura and smoked salmon canapés.

The English actor James Norton was enjoying a night off after wrapping his hit BBC One TV show “Happy Valley.” The actor has already started work on his next project, a stage adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara’s 2015 book “A Little Life.”

Norton has read the book twice already, and wants theater-goers to do the same. He’ll make his debut in March at the Harold Pinter Theatre in the West End.

Albrecht Schuch Courtesy of Chanel/Virgile Guinard

Downstairs, where dinner was being served, photographer Misan Harriman revealed that he’s currently working on his first film with Netflix.

“It’s about grief because we don’t talk about it enough,” said Harriman, who credits British Vogue’s Edward Enninful for his quick rise to fame. Harriman shot the magazine’s 2020 September issue with Marcus Rashford and Adwoa Aboah on the cover.

Jenna Coleman Courtesy of Chanel/Virgile Guinard

Coleman, who starred in the critically acclaimed “The Sandman” last year, has dyed her hair blond and said she was excited about her upcoming thriller “Wilderness” with Prime Video.

The series is based on the B.E. Jones thriller of the same name, which follows a couple as they go on a road trip through America’s national parks in a bid to save their marriage.

Coleman’s character Liv sets three challenges that could kill her husband, who’s played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen. It’s a “Gone Girl”-esque tale meets “Promising Young Woman,” she told WWD in an interview last year.

As guests made their way downstairs for dinner, Butler arrived in a dark gray chalk stripe double-breasted suit from Tom Ford.

The actor greeted everyone with charm, and later talked about his upcoming projects. They include “Master of the Air,” which he finished wrapping right before taking on the role of Elvis Presley, and “Dune: Part Two.”

In the latter, he stars alongside Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. He will also appear in “The Bikeriders,” which tracks the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club. It also stars Tom Hardy.