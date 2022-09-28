×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Burberry Shares Surge After Daniel Lee Named Chief Creative Officer

Fashion

Dior RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

The Met’s Next Exhibition Will Be Dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld: Sources

Chanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere Watch at Casa Cruz

The new hot spot, imported from London, was home to a chic caviar-forward dinner thrown by Chanel for the Premiere Original Edition Watch.

Camille Rowe and Soo Joo Park
Lily Allen
Helena Howard
Giza Timonier and Maya Stepper
Rebecca Dayan
View ALL 44 Photos

One of the many markings of a fashion dinner is they’re often held in the city’s newest and buzziest venues, as there are few things fashion people like more than sneak peeks and being in the know.

Chanel offered its guests just that Tuesday evening by hosting an elegant dinner in celebration of the new Premiere original edition watch at Casa Cruz, the London import that recently opened in a six-story townhouse on the Upper East Side. 

The night began on the rooftop terrace, where an indoor bar spilled guests out onto the open-air deck, where white roses sat on the marble tables and pink striped canopies provided cover. Guests were almost exclusively dressed in black and almost all in Chanel at that, making for quite the grown-up vibe. 

Related Galleries

Among the sea of cheek kisses and tiny glossy handbags was Lily Allen, Camille Rowe, Rebecca Dayan, Flynn McGarry, Jessica Seinfeld, Barbara Bush, Charlotte Groeneveld, Deon Hinton, Daniel Arnold, Jon Neidich, Thakoon Panichgul, Helena Howard, Carlotta Kohl, Sarah Hoover, Gucci Westman and David Neville, Natalie and Isabella Massenet, Annabelle Dexter Jones, Lauren Santo Domingo, Vanessa Traina, Athena Calderone, Cassandra Grey, Delfina Blaquier, Tali Lennox, Brett Heyman, Clara McGregor and more. 

Soo Joo Park was the woman of the hour, as she is the face of the new Premiere watch campaign. 

“The shoot was in Paris after the ready-to-wear show, and I got to wear the dress that I wore for the Métiers d’Art show, where I performed and sang, so that was really special to me,” Park said during cocktails.

Park, it turns out, is the perfect face for the watch, as she was already the proud owner of one before becoming the campaign star.

“My first watch I ever owned was probably a Baby G-Shock, but my first grown-up watch was the smaller Premiere. I got it about eight years ago,” Park said. “I saw it and I was taken by it. I was so entranced by the minimal design. It’s a smaller octagonal watch face with diamonds on it. There’s nothing else like it.” 

The model and musician said when it comes to Chanel watches, she appreciates that they aren’t just smaller versions of men’s watches, but watches specifically designed for women, much like all of Chanel’s designs. 

“Not only in watches but in fashion, the house of Chanel really is about that: it’s about designing for women,” she said. 

Around her, the socializing continued, as it seems the excitement of post-summer reunions has yet to wane. 

“We saw each other in Aspen at brunch!” one guest said by way of greeting to a familiar face (from Aspen to Casa Cruz, darling!).

Congratulations were passed to Athena Calderone on her new Crate and Barrel collaboration, and Barbara Bush and Jessica Seinfeld both greeted celebrity stylist Kate Young before chatting with Thakoon. 

“I wish we could smoke cigarettes here,” Rebecca Dayan sighed, ever the French girl. 

Downstairs on the fifth floor, where dinner was served, David Neville was politely requesting a beer — a Stella, specifically — from the waitstaff, who’d been passing around the accustomed Champagne. 

“A Brit likes a Stella, what can I tell you?” the server said to her team as the request was put in. 

Guests made their way to their tables, where a Polaroid camera rested on each place setting (is there a cuter photo op than girls in Chanel taking Polaroids of one another? We think not). Tins of caviar-topped mashed potatoes were swiftly rolled out, wine was poured and the night was off and running. 

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Hot Summer Bags

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Casa Cruz New York Hosts Chanel

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad