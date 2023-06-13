Inside the Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner With Robert De Niro, Tracee Ellis Ross and More

Chanel has the somewhat unique power of bringing out the ultimate mix of cool, chic and A-list to whatever event they throw, and no evening shows this more than the annual Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner. Now in its 16th year, the night once again took place at Balthazar in SoHo, with the objective of honoring the artists who have contributed original artwork to the festival’s award-winning filmmakers — that, and indulging the crowd in martinis, raw bar and steak frites.

The guest list included Robert De Niro, Brendan Fraser, Tracee Ellis Ross, Oscar Isaac, Elvira Lind, Greta Lee, Sofia Coppola, Thomas Mars, Julianna Margulies, Katie Holmes, Iman, Camila Morrone, Dianna Agron, Nina Dobrev, Rachel Brosnahan, Suki Waterhouse, Tommy Dorfman, Zoey Deutch, Lizzy Caplan, Ayo Edebiri, Stephanie Hsu, Amandla Stenberg, Dominique Fishback, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Ari Aster, Zazie Beetz, Darren Aronofsky, Chase Sui Wonders, Francesca Scorsese, Lola Kirke, Lola Tung, Ignacio Mattos, Jemima Kirke, Laila Gohar and more, including Tribeca’s Jane Rosenthal and Paula Weinstein.

The weather on Monday night was less than ideal for an outdoor step and repeat (i.e., it was pouring rain) so once inside Balthazar guests could finally relax. Bethann Hardison, who this week is also celebrating her documentary “Invisible Beauty” at Tribeca (the film originally premiered at Sundance), grabbed Suki Waterhouse for a photo opp; Tracee Ellis Ross worked the room, chatting with Tommy Dorfman in the center of the restaurant; Sofia Coppola caught up with Zac Posen; stylists Kate Young and Vanessa Traina held court by the bar’s edge.

“Oh, you look so sexy! I love,” stylist Beverly Nguyen said to Havana Rose Liu.

Ayo Edebiri made a shy entrance, giving a humble smile to photographers before making her way over to Jane Rosenthal for a catch up and later a dancing hug with Liu. The pair exchanged work schedules in the coming months, as any good up-and-coming star does.

Camila Morrone, a new fixture on the fashion event circuit since the success of her series “Daisy Jones and the Six,” adjusted her leather Chanel trend for photographic perfection. Chase Sui Wonders made a beeline for photographer Daniel Arnold, just as the Tribeca Festival’s cofounder De Niro made his entrance. He was led back to his usual table in the rear of the restaurant, while his girlfriend Tiffany Chen socialized, sunglasses on.

“This is Tiffany,” Dianna Agron said to Zazie Beetz, as Chen nodded behind the shades. (De Niro and Chen recently made news for the announcement of their new baby.)

Over by the bar, Sarah Hoover swanned about with a martini with olives in hand. Greta Lee and Julianna Margulies talked schedules, and stuck to each others’ sides throughout cocktail hour. Iman and Hardison were early to take their seats, near De Niro, having had plenty of the social hour. A passing guest complimented Beetz on her look just as the room was making their way to their seats for Balthazar salad and the main course.

“It’s Chanel!” she replied.