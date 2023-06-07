Inside The Royal Academy of Arts Summer Party With Burberry

LONDON — Where there is art, there is a party.

The Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition party marks the start of London’s summer soirees.

The city’s creatives were in town to celebrate the occasion, including Charli XCX, Marco Capaldo, Jean Campbell, Daniel W. Fletcher, Stanley Tucci, Russell Tovey, Freddie Dennis, Corey Mylchreest, Kristen McMenamy and Christopher Kane.

The evening was supported by Burberry, during which the brand hands out The Thomas Burberry Prize for Print, with creative director Daniel Lee sitting on the judging panel this year.

Burberry took over the VIP lounge with cobalt blue benches draped with blankets similar to ones handed out at Lee’s debut show.

Corey Mylchreest at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party. PA Images via Getty Images

A summer picnic was laid out in one of the rooms with catering from London restaurant Bistrotheque filled with pies, terrines, ham, berries, asparagus and different types of cheeses.

“Only Connect” was the theme of the summer exhibition, taking inspiration from a quote in E.M. Forster’s novel “Howards End.”

More than 1,600 pieces of art fill the space from artists such as the late Phyllida Barlow, Tracey Emin, Hew Locke, Barbara Walker, Gavin Turk, Lindsey Mendick and Caroline Walker. The pieces are available for visitors to purchase.

The Wohl Central Hall was taken over by a dramatic cobalt blue installation of ruched fabric resembling a rooster by fashion designer Richard Malone.

Gene Gallagher and Lennon Gallagher wearing Burberry at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party. Mike Marsland/WireImage

The summer exhibition has taken place since 1769 and is the oldest open submission exhibition in the world. Anyone can enter their work to be considered for inclusion.

Inside the party, guests mingled from room to room wearing their brightest outfits as if they were representing the pieces hanging on the walls.

Jean Campbell was Burberry’s poster girl at the summer exhibition, wearing a duck print dress from Lee’s fall 2023 collection with a pair of leather and shearling sandals and carrying the black leather and shearling medium Knight bag, promised to be the brand’s “It” bag when it hits stores in September.

“I’m about to go away on holiday with one of my best friends. We’re going on a road trip around Sicily,” said Campbell, who is currently working on a podcast series that she kept under wraps and will be released in September.

She hinted that “it’s a lot to do with people. I’ve loved meeting all kinds of different characters of all ages and stages.”

Campbell expressed her admiration for Lee’s design, praising the way Burberry is “taking shape with him as the new designer.”

Italy was also on the agenda for pop star Charli XCX’s summer plans, who said she’s taking six weeks off to holiday.

Munroe Bergdorf and Charli XCX at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party. Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Roy

“Nothing but I’m gonna drink Aperol Spritz, that’s really all I’m gonna do,” she said jokingly, revealing that she’s learned how to say “due Aperol Spritz per favore.”

The English singer and songwriter will feature on the official soundtrack for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” film out in July with a track titled “Speed Drive,” which she described as “cute.”

“I used to behead them, but I loved Barbie, but I went through my emo phase,” said Charli XCX of her recollection of growing up with the Mattel dolls.

“I’m making a record, it’s really b—hy,” she added about her future plans.

16Arlington creative director Marco Capaldo, dressed in a sleek black suit, was browsing for art.

Marco Capaldo at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party. Getty Images

“Anything can kind of inspire me, but I feel like my favorites at the moment are like George Roy and some of the icons, it’s kind of cliche, but like Mark Rothko, his ‘No. 7’ is my favorite,” said the designer, who will be presenting his spring 2024 collection during London Fashion Week.

For the summer, Capaldo will be taking time off on the island of Hydra in Greece.

“I have exactly one week off. I’ve never been but I’ve heard it’s amazing. There’s like no cars on the island. You can walk around barefoot, I’m just excited to leave London and completely immerse myself,” he added.

Returning to the Royal Academy of Arts later this week will be Fletcher, who is hosting his spring 2024 collection that he’s worked with Huntsman Savile Row on.

Daniel Fletcher at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party. Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Roy

“My grandmother was a painter and she applied for this exhibition when she was in her 80s. She sent two paintings in for it and they didn’t get selected, but it’s so nice to be able to be here now, showing on Friday and representing her,” said Fletcher, who was browsing for pieces of art to purchase for the new house he’s moved into.

“My taste in art is not very colorful and it’s quite minimal,” he added, explaining that he regularly paints himself and has featured his own work in previous collections.

The evening concluded with a performance from American three-piece band Gabriels in the Annenberg Courtyard while some guests made plans to continue the celebrations at a nearby gay bar.