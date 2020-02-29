TIARA CENTRAL: Swapping Tinseltown for the City of Lights, Coco Rocha flew in from Los Angeles to attend Chaumet’s inaugural festivities for its refurbished flagship on Place Vendôme, joining guests who included Cindy Bruna, Vincent Darré and John Nollet.

Streaming in by the dozens, they trekked across a blue carpet unfurled on the famed square to reach the packed mansion, and its tiara-covered walls.

Rocha has experience wearing them: “A hundred percent, I always feel like a princess.” Modeling jewelry is nothing like playing with plastic jewelry at home with her daughter, she noted. Is it ever intimidating?

“Oh, yes, especially when there’s five guards around you. You’re like ‘this is not pretend—at all’,” she laughed.

Eyeing the jewelry cases in the boutique’s Malmaison bridal room, named after the home of its most famous client, Empress Joséphine de Beauharnais, she said her tenth wedding anniversary is approaching and she isn’t sure what to get her husband. Also, the diamonds recently broke out of her ring. “Hmmm, maybe we can fix that and add another one—this would be a great place,” Rocha said.

Aya Suzuki and Ami Suzuki modeled fake tiaras for a photo booth shot, and were spotted by Jamie Chua, who had flown in from Singapore. Squeezing in between the twins, Chua posed with them for a photo, and the trio exchanged contact information. Chua, who has modelled tiaras before, said she thought the best occasion for wearing one is for walking around the house.