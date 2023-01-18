×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

The team and friends packed a celebration of their capsule collection with Off-White, a birthday party, a marriage proposal and a fashionable dinner into one evening at renowned eatery Lapérouse.

Andrea Grilli and Don C.
Alton Mason
Andre Drummond
Zack Bia
Ib Kamara
View ALL 16 Photos

If you’d bet the only epic evening awaiting the Chicago Bulls basketball team in Paris was Thursday night’s NBA Paris Game 2023, facing off with the Detroit Pistons, you’d have been wrong.

It turns out their first exploit in town was a celebration of the Off-White and Chicago Bulls capsule collection, a birthday party, a marriage proposal and a fashionable dinner — all rolled into one evening at famous eatery Lapérouse.

There even was a tunnel moment, thanks to its flower-bedecked entrance that saw not only the basketball stars entering, but also an eclectic crowd from Off-White chief executive officer Andrea Grilli and the brand’s art and image director Ib Kamara to golfer Paris Hilinski, “Emily in Paris” star Paul Forman and models Stella Maxwell and Alton Mason.

Related Galleries

“They’re athletes,” joked streetwear designer Don C, who now serves as the team’s creative strategy and design adviser, surmising the players would even manage to cram shopping and sightseeing with their families into their visits.

Asked if he had any points to give them on tunnel style ahead of Thursday’s game, the streetwear pro said advice was unnecessary as they were “naturally, authentically fresh to death already.” That said, he pointed out that whatever made one look and feel good “built confidence and that transcends also onto the court.”

One thing that is sure to look good, feel good — and do good — was a Chicago Bulls x Off-White varsity jacket signed by the whole team, which will soon be auctioned to the benefit of the Virgil Abloh Securities creative corporation and its philanthropic endeavors.

Earlier in the evening, there had been a cascade of celebrations for the elite basketball players. The lull between main courses and dessert was the moment Derrick Jones Jr. chose to pop the question to girlfriend Mieka Joi.

As congratulations rained on the happy couple, a cake made its entrance for the evening’s other occasion worth celebrating: the 23rd birthday of the team’s shooting guard Ayo Dosunmu.

All were certainly in the mood to cut a rug, and the group descended into one of the many hidden lounges of Lapérouse, accompanied by the sounds of the Jazz Cool sextet, orchestrated by designer Stéphane Ashpool.

The Frenchman, who launched the multidisciplinary Jazz+ offshoot of his brand Pigalle Paris, is equal parts fan of the genre and of basketball. He revealed he’d be hosting the red carpet at Thursday’s NBA game and interviewing guests for the basketball organization’s social platforms.

“Since I speak French and English — OK, a little English, they asked me along,” he quipped, looking as pleased as punch.

For Kamara, the evening felt bittersweet as his thoughts went to the late Virgil Abloh, whose many loves were represented here, from his hometown of Chicago and its iconic team to design and collaboration.

“It’s beautiful to see Off-White go into this space, with Chicago Bulls,” he said. “It’s something that is so close to Virgil. It’s a beautiful memory, a continuous legacy.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Hot Summer Bags

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Chicago Bulls Descend on Paris to Toast Off-White — and Play Basketball

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad