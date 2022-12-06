×
Chopard Unveils New York Boutique With Pete Davidson, Uma Thurman and More

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Fifth Avenue store was followed by dinner at the Aman hotel.

Katie Holmes, Maria Borges, Karl-Friedrich Scheufele, Caroline Scheufele, Liev Schreiber, Uma Thurman and Pete Davidson
Liev Schreiber
Pete Davidson
Uma Thurman
Katie Holmes
In honor of their New York relocation to the famed Crown Building on Fifth Avenue, Chopard threw a black-tie affair Monday night in its new space, complete with a ribbon-cutting at the store and a dinner upstairs at the new Aman hotel.

Guests included Pete Davidson, who opted for a brown Noah sweatsuit beneath a blazer for his black tie look (Chopard watch included, of course); Uma Thurman; Liev Schreiber; Katie Holmes; Maye Musk, and Olivia Palermo and Johannes Huebl. Davidson aside, everyone put on their holiday finest and was more than happy to indulge in some Chopard loaners for the evening.

“Between my agent and my stylist they choose what they would like to have, and then they see what’s available,” Musk said, before motioning to the diamond watch in 18k white gold on her wrist. “I mean, look at that. I just feel like a princess. I am a princess tonight.”

Her usual jewelry look is much more understated, naturally. “Usually for day-to-day I’m walking my dog and it’s very simple. It’s when I go out that I love to dress up,” she said. Her dress-up go-to? “Well now, it’s Chopard.”

Schreiber was more subtle in his look, pairing a Thom Browne tuxedo with an L.U.C 1937 watch in stainless steel and cufflinks in 18k white gold featuring baguette-cut diamonds. It was his first time working with the brand in several years, since an event at Cannes. The Thom Browne look was also something new for him.

“I look typically for something very classic and clean, because I believe the man is supposed to be the frame,” he said. “But I was dressed this evening and so I have the great good fortune of wearing a Thom Browne tuxedo. It’s very cool. And a sort of distressed shirt — it’s unlike me because it’s more fashion-forward.”

After a few hours of sipping from coupes of Champagne and negronis and plenty of diamond-ogling, the crowd headed around the corner to the Aman hotel, where dinner was served. Mid-course, models decked in Oscar de la Renta eveningwear and Chopard creations staged a fashion show throughout the restaurant, which had the room in applause, before guests made their way down to the Jazz Club for an after party.

