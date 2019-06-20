OH WHAT A CIRCUS: Christian Louboutin hosted a circus-themed party Wednesday to celebrate his spring 2020 collection at the Musée des Arts Forains, dedicated to 19th-century fairground arts. The museum holds a special place in his heart, he said, as his mother used to take him there as a child.

Is it any wonder, then, that the shoe guru is a wiz at the trapeze?

“I did it for seven years,” he said. “It’s a very good workout because you’re not thinking about exercise the way you do when you’re sweating it out in the gym.”

The party featured a performance by musician Robin S. and guests including rapper Maluma, Quincy Brown, actor Darren Criss, known for his role as Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” and Charles Melton of “Riverdale” fame, rode the museum’s antique merry-go-rounds.

The fairground community is known for its inclusivity and Louboutin’s spring collection debuted a Nudes line for men. Nudes launched for women in 2013 and the male iteration comprises four models: satin sneakers, loafers in studded suede, slides and espadrilles, all of which come in eight different shades to match a multitude of skin tones.

Inclusivity, said the designer, is “so important; it should be completely normal and natural, there is just no other possibility.”

Melton is a fan of the sneaker versions. His new movie, “The Sun is Also a Star,” bows today in France. “I’m very proud of that film,” he said. “Especially as I’m the first studio lead of Asian descent in a romance.”

His “Riverdale” character Reggie Mantle, however, he said, “would wear something with a bunch of spikes.” But what would Mantle do if he ran away to join the circus? “He’d be a sword swallower, of course” he laughed.