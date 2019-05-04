It’s almost the first Monday of May, and naturally the Met Gala is on the fashion industry’s mind.

Friday night prior to The Met is considered time to kick things into high gear, but Christopher Kane decided to take a different tack. He, along with filmmaker and “The Sex Ed” podcast host Liz Goldwyn, hosted a dinner party at the Museum of Sex celebrating Matchesfashion.com being at Frieze New York.

“This is a nice way to ease into things,” Kane smiled, surrounded by guests Charli XCX, Carolyn Murphy, Helena Christensen and Oscar de la Renta’s Fernando Garcia. On Monday, Kane will attend the Met Gala — but first he’s got fittings over the weekend.

“I also have some pieces in the exhibition, which is amazing,” Kane added.

Garcia has fittings on the schedule, too.

“We’re going to have all of our Oscar de la Renta ladies in Forties-inspired ensembles,” he said, remaining mum on who exactly the brand would be dressing. But Garcia did offer this: “You’re going to be seeing lots of feathers.”

Goldwyn, whose work focuses on bringing open, sex-positive conversations into the light, has a hand in the Met Gala as well. Next Wednesday will be the premiere of her podcast’s new season, “and the person we’re interviewing is someone who will be making an iconic appearance at the Met Ball,” she said, declining to reveal more.

Richie Shazam came for dinner, as did the actress Gina Gershon, who circled the dining hall filled with photographs by James Bidgood and Mariette Pathy Allen. The former photographer’s whimsical, puckish takes on homoeroticism lined the front room, where tables were set for the meal; the latter artist’s depictions of trans couples were stationed in the back, along with historical memorabilia from earlier trans icons.

“I’ve always loved this museum,” Kane said. “Sex and human behavior has been part of our brand since the very beginning. And this space — you can come willingly, walk about, be educated about art and photography. It’s carefree in its approach, which I think it needs to be in a time like this. We need to talk about sex in a positive way.

“I grew up in a Catholic background, so guilt was always very attached to sex — or anything fun. I’ve always associated sex with fun and humor and don’t take it too seriously, but we are still very mindful. You must have a balance.”

“The relationship with Matchesfashion.com is a way in,” Goldwyn added. “I don’t want to just preach to the converted. We have a lot of listeners who are sex-positive. But what I want to do is reach people who never considered buying a vibrator. Fashion is a good way to break the ice and have a conversation because it’s more acceptable.”