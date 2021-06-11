It was an intimate dinner-turned-dance party at Chrome Hearts Factory on Thursday night in Los Angeles, where the Starks hosted friends to mark the release of their newest drop: Sugar Jones.

It’s the name of the four-inch boots designed by singer Jesse Jo Stark, daughter of Chrome Hearts founders Richard and Laurie Lynn. The shoe is inspired by a similar pair Stark created years ago in collaboration with a friend, when she had been looking for a boot to wear on stage.

“I wanted to stomp around, be able to move but also look fierce,” she said inside the Chrome Hearts work space, which was transformed into a candlelit venue filled with pink peonies.

“It took so long, because they’re handcrafted, but finally they were formed, and they just became my second skin,” she continued. “Every time I played, it gave me that confidence, even more. And then I was like, ‘I need every f–king color in them.’ And so we just started making every color, and then my friends were like, ‘Why don’t you just make these for Chrome Hearts?’”

So she did.

Sugar Jones — Stark’s stage name (given to her as a kid by her godmother, Cher) — was first launched in white in 2019. It’s now available in baby pink and leopard, out today for $3,500 each on chromehearts.com. Starks had on a pair of the latter, worn with a custom Chrome Hearts leather jacket and miniskirt.

“Leopard is timeless, and f–kin’, I never get sick of leopard,” she went on. “And tonight, I was like, ‘I want to match my boyfriend. We’re gonna wear leopard.’ I even made my dog a collar.”

Her boyfriend is English singer Yungblud. The two were holding court all evening, encouraging guests to get up to dance after dinner — catered by Nobu.

There was Drake, who arrived post-dinner; Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox; Kendall Jenner; actress Kathryn Newton; musician Orville Peck; J. D. King of The Olms; Linda Ramone, widow of Johnny Ramone; stylist Djuna Bel Rowe, and models Stella Maxwell, Jasmine Daniels, Daria Strokous and Luka Sabbat.

“Let’s get together and touch each other for this one,” said Stark as she grabbed the mic, before the band Goodtime Boys — the night’s main entertainment — ended their set with a version of INXS’ 1987 “Never Tear Us Apart.”

Stark played a cover, too, by Betty Davis, as did singer Liza Owen (opting for Cigarettes After Sex) and Yungblud, who got rowdy performing Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.” He jumped on tables and on the bar, kicking off whatever he fancied. He strutted into the crowd at one point to bring Stark, Laurie Lynn and Orville Peck to the stage for a group sing-along of the song.

COVID-19 vaccines were put to the test as the maskless crowd — who had to sign a waiver confirming their vaccination status to attend — got close, dancing and hugging. They took photos inside a photo booth, drank sake and cocktails as they mingled.

“We’ve all missed just being together,” Stark had said earlier. “Tonight is just about having a yummy dinner, talking to f–king friends and not being scared. And art. It’s always about art. We’re all just here to connect again and look at each other in the eyeballs, you know?”