SCENTS AND SENSIBILITY: Raising a glass to “21st century modern beauty,” Givenchy artistic director Clare Waight Keller on Monday night at the Paris Commercial Court hosted a vegan dinner in honor of Rooney Mara, the face of the house’s re-released L’Interdit fragrance.

At the intimate event, guests were seated at a candlelit table covered in white flowers within the foyer of the historic site, closed off by black velvet curtains.

Waight Keller explained how L’Interdit was originally created as a personal scent for Audrey Hepburn and that house founder Hubert de Givenchy “eventually managed to convince her to let him own the fragrance for the house.” The scent was originally released in 1957.

“When I knew I was going to be the new head of Givenchy, I wanted to create a new vision of a woman,” she said.

“Looking through all the cast of characters that were available…there was one that really captured it for me, and that was Rooney,” added the designer describing the actress as someone who exudes “pure confidence, absolute grace and eternal elegance, but with such dark, passionate beauty and a depth that I felt really [embodied] what I wanted to do at the house.”

She also lauded the “spectacular” career choices of the actress whose films include “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Social Network,” “Carol,” “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” and “Side Effects.”

Mara, who in February cofounded a vegan fashion and accessories brand, Hiraeth, inspired by her collection of vintage clothing, wore a black gown with a crystal mesh capelet from the just-presented Givenchy spring 2019 collection.