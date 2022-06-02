×
Coach Kicks Off Pride Month at The Monster in New York

The party featured a performance by Saucy Santana.

Saucy Santana
Aquaria
Bowen Yang
Tommy Dorfman and guests.
Legendary Mother Lola
View ALL 26 Photos

Coach’s Pride Month kickoff at The Monster was so hot the step and repeat literally caught on fire.

The culprit was a broken neon sign, which provided a colorful photo op for guests as they made their way out of the rain and into the lively club, located across the street from the Stonewall Inn. But not even a quick flame could dampen spirits and the first day of Pride Month — the snafu was quickly extinguished, and the party raged on.

“I really liked the idea of doing an event at a real authentic place with New York City history,” said Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. “We also were talking about how we wanted to document the collection, and we came to the idea of what if we combine a shoot and a party all into one thing, to bring it all together?”

The party served as a launch event for the Coach Pride capsule and many guests in attendance donned a colorful bag or look from the collection. Guests included “Fire Island” stars Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora and Matt Rogers as well as Tommy Dorfman, Alok V Menon, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Richie Shazam, Milk and Leyna Bloom. Aquaria and Oscar Nñ of Papi Juice performed DJ sets. The Coach Foundation continues to support LGBTQ organizations as part of its Dream It Real initiative, and flyers set around the bar offered QR codes for guests to get involved with the brand’s support for the ACLU.

“Pride Month for me is about celebrating our community, and it’s a moment to think about love and putting love out into the world,” added Vevers. “It’s about celebrating people being their authentic selves — that’s what Pride is to me, and what tonight I hope will be about.”

Downstairs, fueled by cheers from the crowd, Saucy Santana burst onto the basement stage, which was festooned with balloons and a giant digital “C” backdrop around 10 p.m. The  rapper donned a glittering Coach cropped tracksuit.

“I’m saucy, but I’m feeling motherf–king spicy,” they said.

