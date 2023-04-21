Coachtopia Kicks Off With Jell-O Shots and Butter Candles

On Thursday night inside a private loft space in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan, Coach and Stuart Vevers held a dinner to celebrate their new circular sustainable line Coachtopia. Guests including Hari Nef, Lola Tung, Bailey Bass and Paloma Elsesser were treated to what was likely one of the most inventive dinners they’ve encountered at a fashion event, courtesy of Jen Monroe of Bad Taste. Cocktail hour included trays of French 75 Jell-O shots (Vevers was spotted sampling), a blue spirulina coconut and vodka drink, pimento cheese and cucumber sandwiches cut into the shapes of clouds and an “interactive crudités” table that was just begging to be Instagrammed.

The Coachtopia campaign featured 23-year-old environmental activist Maya Penn, who has been working in the space since she was a mere 8 years old.

“I’ve always had a passion for the environment and the natural world, and also for the creative industries. Along with being an activist I’m also a sustainable fashion designer; I started my own company called Maya’s Ideas. And I’m also an animator as well,” Penn said of her impressive CV.

“Coach reached out because they’d seen the work that I’d been doing. I’m certified in circular economies and I’m really just focused on creating that industry change that’s authentic to the brand. When they reached out and I learned more about the project, I really felt the sense of community and collaboration, especially with Gen Z,” she explained. “It’s been super cool to see the response to the launch.”

Nef was wearing a leather Coachtopia jacket and pants, made using recycled materials. Of her approach to sustainability, the actress said she mostly rewears old clothes.

“I don’t buy new clothes, I just get them tailored over and over again. I took a handful of vintage dresses to the tailor and got them shortened and brought in a little bit, and even like older things that I’ve had for awhile, through body fluctuations — I just take them to the tailor every couple of years. That’s kind of the main way of doing it,” Nef explained. “Vintage, The RealReal and knowing what’s what and who’s who at luxury brands like Coach, that’s important. But it’s also cool to use what you’ve got, which is what I think Coach is doing.”

This summer she’ll be seen in the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie, which has been at the center of meme culture every since the teaser trailer dropped.

“Even my friends who know me and never want to do anything that would be cringe were inserting themselves into the memes. It’s weird to be a meme,” Nef said. She doesn’t yet know what the press tour will involve but is excited to reunite with the rest of the cast.

“I am excited to be back with all the Barbies again and party and cut up — we have a lot of fun. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for a lot of different people,” she said.

The group then sat for dinner lit by butter candles (yes, a center candle that melted into butter as it burned).