×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: March 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Saint Laurent Hosts Inaugural Oscars Party

Beauty

Inside the Rise of the Prestige Hair Care Category

Eye

Vanity Fair Toasts Young Hollywood in L.A. for Oscar Week

Red Ruled on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

Celebrities including Rosie Perez, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kirsten Dunst donned red on the Oscars carpet.

Gallery Icon View ALL 8 Photos

On Sunday night, many celebrities stepped out on the Oscars carpet donning bright red.

Nominees Kirsten Dunst and Ariana DeBose — in a Valentino couture pantsuit — were among the guests who opted for the bold hue. Rounding out the color trend were Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera, Jennifer Garner in Brandon Maxwell, Rosie Perez in Christian Siriano and “Coda” star Marlee Matlin in Monique Lhuillier. The color trend even extended to menswear, with “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu wearing a custom Versace suit.

Click here to see WWD’s best dressed list from the 2022 Academy Awards.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” earned the most nods, receiving 12 and 10 nominations, respectively. Other big contenders with significant nominations include “West Side Story,” “Belfast” and “King Richard.” All five movies were also included in the coveted category for Best Picture.

See More Oscars 2022 Coverage:

‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Dune,’ Lead 2022 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

Everything to know about the Oscars

How to Watch the 2022 Oscars Best Picture Nominees

A Closer Look at the 2022 Best Documentary Oscar Nominees

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad