Red Ruled on the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet

On Sunday night, many celebrities stepped out on the Oscars carpet donning bright red.

Nominees Kirsten Dunst and Ariana DeBose — in a Valentino couture pantsuit — were among the guests who opted for the bold hue. Rounding out the color trend were Tracee Ellis Ross in Carolina Herrera, Jennifer Garner in Brandon Maxwell, Rosie Perez in Christian Siriano and “Coda” star Marlee Matlin in Monique Lhuillier. The color trend even extended to menswear, with “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu wearing a custom Versace suit.

Click here to see WWD's best dressed list from the 2022 Academy Awards.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Netflix’s “The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” earned the most nods, receiving 12 and 10 nominations, respectively. Other big contenders with significant nominations include “West Side Story,” “Belfast” and “King Richard.” All five movies were also included in the coveted category for Best Picture.

