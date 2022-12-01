×
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

CORE Raises Disaster Relief Funds From Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Tobey Maguire

CORE hosted their third benefit at Art Basel Miami Beach, which raised more than $1 million and drew a VIP crowd.

Jared Leto
Diplo
Alan Faena
Karolina Kurkova
Nyle DiMarco
Now in its third year, the Community Organized Relief Effort — known as CORE — hosted its annual Miami fundraiser on Wednesday during Art Basel Miami Beach.

The evening was missing CORE’s Sean Penn but was otherwise stacked with his famous friends, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Tobey Maguire, Rande Gerber, Diplo, Soleil Moon Frye, Alan Faena, Karolina Kurková and Dorothy Wang. 

Garcelle Beauvais, who emceed the night, told the room about the work CORE did close to her heart in Haiti.

Miami is my second home. I have many happy memories of being in Miami — but my roots are in Haiti,” she said. “Haiti is a beautiful, magical place. And when it was hit by the catastrophic earthquake in 2010, the devastation was immense. It felt almost insurmountable. Lots of people were talking about how they can help Haiti, but then a group and a man showed up. That group was CORE and that man was Sean Penn.” 

“We all know that disasters are getting bigger, and they’re getting more complex,” Patricia Velásquez told the room. “I have seen the work of CORE with my own eyes. Just a few months ago Soleil and I were in Ukraine and we saw people leaving their towns, arriving at the train station, and CORE being there.”

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

