CR Fashion Book Hosts Models for NYFW Party

Carine Roitfeld’s New York Fashion Week party late Friday night was like stepping into another dimension: one without a pandemic, where the fashions were strictly short and tight and everyone had a busy modeling career to attend to in the morning — not to mention a confusingly large amount of Miami Beach-dressed men just happy to be there.

CR Fashion Book had taken over Casa Cipriani, located just over the FDR in Lower Manhattan, which glowed with the snaking taillights of black SUVs just after 10 p.m. Friday. Inside, after showing proof of vaccination and riding a pair of elevators, guests were deposited into a salon of lounge chairs and an outdoor terrace, where they packed in together just like old times.

Espresso martinis flowed, as did double-cheek kisses as greetings from Ms. Roitfeld (remember when we debated if those might be a thing of the past?). Man of the week Tom Ford arrived early for a quick greeting and photo op with Carine before heading out into the night.

Guests included Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse, Charli XCX, Jasmine Sanders, Duckie Thot, Michael Avedon, Kehlani, Brian Atwood, Zani Gugelmann, Imaan Hammam, Maye Musk, Jacquelyn Jablonski, Julian Schnabel, Shanina Shaik, Symone and more, all done up to the max and ready to party. Soo Joo Park was on the turntables starting the night off, DJing to the crowd’s delight, with Kaytrana taking over from her later into the night, keeping the crowd going.