Dan Levy and the ‘Gossip Girl’ Crew Kick Off Dior’s Latest Pop-up

After a New York Fashion Week in full force, Dior closed out a robust schedule of in-person shows with a French twist to celebrate its latest fragrance.

The party started with a pop-up, staged in New York’s Meatpacking District through Sept. 16. Called the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-up, the edifice was replete with product testers of the revamped Miss Dior fragrance, as well as a tight selection of makeup and skin care offerings.

A first for the brand, the pop-up includes an e-commerce component that allows shoppers to buy product via dior.com. Among the other digitally minded features are custom Snapchat filters and a custom Google lens, as well as Instagram candy like a café and floral installations by florist Lewis Miller.

Among those scoping out the space were guests like Dan Levy, Leyna Bloom, Emily Alyn Lind, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Barton Cowperthwaite and Hailee Steinfeld, who headed across the street for cocktails and dinner at Pastis.

After dinner, the crowd was treated with a surprise performance from French American musician Lolo Zouaï.

“I just moved from New York, and I’m missing it every day,” Zouaï said. “It feels so good to be back.”

Zouaï may have decamped to Los Angeles, but she hinted that upcoming tours and a new album in the works are keeping her busy.

Despite Dior’s bringing French savoir-faire to New York, actress and model Bloom said the dinner was a last pre-Met Gala hoorah before moving to Paris herself.

“I’m moving on Tuesday, after the Met [Gala],” Bloom said. Despite post-pandemic hesitance, though, she still made her rounds. “We’re right after a pandemic and I was really selective in what I wanted to do. I wanted to walk one show, which was LaQuan Smith, and I wanted to go to a few shows, like Victor Glemaud,” she said.

Bloom, who made history earlier this year as the first transgender model to cover Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue, also highlighted her latest film, “Asking for It,” which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and closing a book deal as her biggest endeavors to watch for.

While Bloom wound down her last fashion week, the cast of the “Gossip Girl” reboot made their rounds as part of the post-NYFW circuit.

“I ran away after we stopped filming to go make music in Indiana,” said Emily Alyn Lind, one of the show’s stars. “It’s like I’ve been gone forever. Being back right now, it’s just ‘woosh,’” she continued. “I think I might be running away back into hiding.”

Co-star Doherty, a mainstay on this season’s circuit, called out Moschino and Coach as among his favorites. “Over the last year, we’ve been in New York and falling in love with it,” he said. “It’s been really cool to see loads of different artists come together in the name of fashion.”

Also new to the shows was the series’ actor Brown. “It’s my first fashion week; it’s been a lot to take in,” he said. “But it’s been a blast. “The Thom Browne show was mind-blowing. It was so obscure and outlandish, and you can’t help but be completely roped in.”

As for the plans for the rest of the week? “Met parties — a hangover, then Met parties. That’s the way to do it,” Doherty said. “Go hard, or go home.”

