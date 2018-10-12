With more than fifty antique and art dealers from around the world and the promise of caviar and grilled lambchops with fine antiques, more than 1,500 art and jewelry lovers and interior designers dashed to Fort Mason Wednesday night to preview the 37th annual San Francisco Fall Art & Antiques show, one of the most-loved events on the social calendar.

Paris resident Danielle Steel, in town for her daughter Zara’s birthday, checked out the fine jewelry at Kentshire.

“I love this show but I’m not really buying antiques at the moment,” said Steele, dressed in a Dior patchwork coat. “I’ve just moved into a new apartment on avenue Foch and I’m simply taking everything from my former apartment with me.”

Guests checking out Modernism gallery paintings and Carlton Hobbs rare antiques included show chair Suzanne Tucker, show director Ariane Trimuschat, Nancy and Paul Pelosi, Dede Wilsey, Todd Traina, O.J. Shansby, Yurie Pascarella, Allison Speer, Kendall Wilkinson, Kathy and Rick Hilton and Jonathan Rachman.

Paris dealer Benjamin Steinitz, whose booth was teeming with Chinoiserie, boiserie and Greek busts, is a longtime favorite among serious collectors.

“San Francisco has a wonderful community of connoisseurs and arts patrons who have the knowledge and the courage of their own taste, and follow their passions,” said Steinitz. “Antiques dealers are very much appreciated here.”

Denise Hale stopped at the Steinitz booth and admired a pair of French gilded wood armchairs, circa 1765, formerly in the collection of Karl Lagerfeld.

“Steinitz has a fantastic eye,” she said, glancing at his Chinese porcelain urns and cloisonné fantasy animals.

Highlighting the show were four vignettes custom-created with de Gournay handpainted wallpaper. Founder of London-based de Gournay, Claud Cecil Gurney, thanked the designers Ken Fulk, Madeline Stuart, Charlotte Moss and Paul Wiseman.

“I love coming to San Francisco for this show,” said Gurney. “Our new tech clients love the idea of hand-painted wallpaper. And our new Houghton collection of wallpapers, inspired by 18th-century originals just discovered in the attic of Houghton Hall, is getting a great reception. Everyone in San Francisco appreciates beauty.”

The show, which closes Sunday, benefits Enterprise for Youth.