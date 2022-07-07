Laura Harrier, Ashley Park Fête David Yurman’s Paris Flagship

PARIS PREMIERE: “I live in Paris — for summer — it’s nuts,” said British actor Lucien Laviscount as he joined fellow David Yurman ambassadors Laura Harrier, Kelsey Asbille and Henry Golding to toast the opening of the New York fine jeweler’s Parisian flagship store on Wednesday.

Nothing seemed to dampen his enthusiasm for the city, not even a recent collision with a stand-up scooter. He said with a grin that the healing “battle scar” he still sported on his forehead “added a bit of character.”

With the filming of episode three of the third season of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” just finished, Laviscount wasn’t “counting the days yet” to mid-September when production wraps.

Plenty of time, then, to enjoy “sunset down the Seine,” his ultimate favorite part of the city, and top spots: “Paperboy, an amazing little sandwich spot, and you have got to hit Café Charlot [which] is like home to me,” he revealed.

Now in her third stay in Paris, co-star Ashley Park also named the Marais, where she previously lived while filming, and the Tuileries gardens as favorite spots. “Lily [Collins] and I can walk around there for hours,” she said.

She zeroed in on the multitude of rings, chunky chain bracelets and pendants Laviscount was sporting, showing them off to the hosts of the evening, David and Sybil Yurman, in the courtyard between the store’s two distinct spaces.

This particular feature was a draw for chief executive officer Evan Yurman, who had envisioned immediately a more intimate salon away from the bustle of Rue Saint-Honoré.

“When they showed us, they said ‘You can have a beautiful store here and store all your boxes back here.’ I said ‘You haven’t met the Yurmans. The boxes can go downstairs,’” he joked with guests that included Taylor Hill, Alessandra Ambrosio and Coco Rocha.

For Harrier, her time in Paris was drawing to an end, after a week-long stop that saw her attend Sunday’s Alaïa show and a dinner given by the Yurman family at the Musée du Louvre on Tuesday to commemorate the brand’s patronage of the museum, which will lead to the restoration of four important sculptures in the Tuileries garden.

She described the evening “overlooking the pyramid and the entire Louvre” as “a cool celebration of Paris and of French culture” perfect to also mark the “merging this iconic New York brand” with its new home.

The American actress, fresh off the filming of the remake of 1990s sports comedy “White Men Can’t Jump,” was looking forward to the next stop of her summer in Europe — Italy. On the cards were enjoying the sun and sea with friends, being on a boat and indulging in her favorite dish.

“I’m a pasta girl through and through. I’m very excited to eat some spaghetti alle vongole,” she said.

It will be a busy fall for the “Spiderman: Homecoming” star, with the launch of a show on Hulu titled “Mike,” a mini-series on the life of heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, followed by the late September debut of “Entergalactic,” a Netflix animated series based on the upcoming album by American musician and actor Kid Cudi.

Also slated for an Italian summer is Henry Golding, who is currently living in Rome with his family — wife Liv Lo Golding and 15-month Lyla — as he shoots “The Old Guard 2” with Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman.

“It’s never bad to have a summer in Europe… unless it’s 100 degrees every day — which it is in Rome,” he sighed.