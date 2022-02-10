DeAndre Hopkins Hosts GQ and Gucci Super Bowl Party in L.A.

“I decided to expose my chest a little bit, you know, show a little bonus,” joked DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals. In head-to-toe Gucci, he had on a V-neck sweater — no undershirt — denim pants and loafers. “Gotta let the body breath, you know?”

He was the night’s cohost, alongside GQ’s global editorial director Will Welch, at a cocktail event inside Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura in Beverly Hills on Wednesday to toast Los Angeles’ Super Bowl weekend, as well as the launch of Gucci’s “pineapple” collection. A color palette of pastels, blues and greens, it’s a playful new line of men’s ready-to-wear and accessories using the motif of a pineapple and roses.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Courtesy/Marc Patrick

Asked about his look for the night, Hopkins said he enjoys adding his own flair to any outfit.

“I like that you can reverse it,” he said of his trousers, reversible and covered in the Gucci logo. They were cuffed, exposing his footwear. “Me being from South Carolina, I’m always going to go with the loafer, Charleston kind of relaxed vibe with the cuff on the pants. You know, it’s a Southern thing.”

CeeDee Lamb and Isaiah Simmons Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Bringing together sports and fashion, it was a stylish crowd in the room, a mix of entertainers and athletes. There were Usher; Kelvin Harrison Jr.; Natasha Lyonne; John Legend with Chrissy Teigen; Gia Coppola; Charlie Puth; Jon Hamm; Evan Ross; St. Vincent; Isaiah Simmons of the Arizona Cardinals; CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys; Emmanuel Sanders of the Buffalo Bills; Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, and Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Come Game Day, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, who’s Hopkins rooting for?

“The Rams honestly,” he said. “I play those guys two times a year in my division. I’m friends with some of those guys — I’ve got friends on both teams — but I think the Rams this year.”