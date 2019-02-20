The legacy of the late Vogue Italia editor in chief Franca Sozzani was honored on Tuesday with a cocktail party at 10 Corso Como in Milan.

Gathering Italian designers and fashion executives, the event celebrated the Italian launch of the “Franca: Chaos and Creation” tome compiled by Sozzani’s son Francesco Carrozzini, following the presentation hosted in New York last week.

Attendees in Milan included designers Pierpaolo Piccioli, Massimo Giorgetti, Nicolò Beretta, Luisa Beccaria and her daughter Lucilla Bonaccorsi, as well as Vogue Italia’s current editor in chief Emanuele Farneti and Camera della Moda’s president Carlo Capasa.

“To see all this love for Franca is the best thing that could happen given the circumstances,” said 10 Corso Como founder and Sozzani’s sister Carla Sozzani.

“Franca was a friend to me. I remember her every single day because her work will last forever. My latest haute couture [show] has remembered also the fact that 10 years ago she talked for the first time about inclusivity,” Piccioli, Valentino’s creative director, said mentioning Vogue Italia’s 2008 “Black Issue.”

“She was a visionary, a woman who left a lot to think about also in this historical moment in fashion. From a personal perspective she was — well she is — a person that is still present in my life, so I’m looking forward to seeing the book,” he added with a smile.

“I’ve got to be honest, I miss her a lot,” said Giorgetti. The MSGM founder and creative director shared an anecdote about the time Sozzani didn’t like one of his collections, while the following season she called him to congratulate him saying: “This is the real you, you have to do your thing.”

“Franca used to teach, advise and say things exactly how they were. She really helped me not only fashion-wise but business-wise, too,” said Giorgetti.

Nicolò Beretta, founder of footwear label Giannico and creative director of the L’Autre Chose brand, is among the young designers Sozzani supported through The Vogue Talents Corner scouting project.

“She has been a pivotal presence for my career. The way she believed in young designers, no editor in chief used to do that before her,” said Beretta. “She was a person with an incredible creativity, a way of communicating completely different from others and she really used to break the rules. We miss her a lot in Milan, she really embodied the true Milanese elegance.”

Capasa concurred, noting Sozzani “was the first to pick photographers that would become myths and she chose them when nobody knew them, she did a lot about inclusivity, for women, for people of color, she promoted young designers. And then she did fashion in a serious and deep way,” Capasa added.

“The book is really beautiful. It’s great that a strong sign will live on and that we will find her memory in our libraries, remembering her forever,” he remarked.

Published by Assouline, the book features archival images, personal photos and notes of the famed editor. Proceeds of the sales will fund the Franca Sozzani Fund for Preventive Genomics at Harvard Medical School, which was started by Carrozzini.