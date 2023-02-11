Malia Obama Comes Out for Azealia Banks’ Performance at Dion Lee After Party

Would it really be fashion week without a stop at the Boom Boom Room?

After staging his runway show at 9 p.m. on Friday evening, Dion Lee welcomed friends to the famed nightclub atop The Standard, High Line hotel for a night of celebration. It was less of a VIP-forward night than the Boom Boom has been known to host, drawing instead a young, creatively dressed crowd that was giving off you-may-not-know-me-but-I’m-big-on-TikTok energy. Case in point: it was difficult to be in attendance for long without being asked to please take a photo of someone on their phone. A dude in a crochet bucket hat and yellow-lens sunglasses made his way through the room with a mid-2000s digital camera, which all felt very on brand.

Actress Rowan Blanchard arrived later into the evening, dressed for the club in a black sheer minidress, and posed with Jeremy O. Harris before they descended into a sunken booth. BJ Novak inexplicably was also there, as were designer Phillip Lim and basketball player Liz Cambage. The most unexpected sighting was none other than Malia Obama, who was encased in a circle of twentysomething young women providing protection. Obama later was seen chatting with Harris.

Close to 2 a.m. the bar top was cleared off and Azealia Banks came out, rapping her way across the bar as the room worshiped at her feet. It was hard to tell if they knew she was expected to come out or rather were just delighted by the surprise. Either way it was a well received cap-off to the night.