Dior Throws L.A. Cocktail Party for its Gris Dior Pop-up Art Gallery, ‘The Grey Zone’

Dior threw a VIP cocktail party on Tuesday night to celebrate its Gris Dior pop-up art gallery, “The Grey Zone,” in Los Angeles.

Faces of the fragrance, violet in hue — Jenna Ortega, Thuso Mbedu, Orelsan and Fai Khadra — came out to toast the occasion. A mix of actors and content creators also joined festivities: Alexandra Daddario, Caleb McLaughlin, Thomas Doherty, Christian Serratos, Lucy Hale, Kiernan Shipka, Jurnee Smollett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Amelie Zilber, Wisdom Kaye and Anna Sitar.

Dior tapped five creatives to interpret the scent in works of art. The international crowd of artists, showcasing diverse oeuvres — from paintings to immersive installations — was composed of Andrés Reisinger, Ben Johnston, Mileece, Collectif Scale and Thomas Trum.

“I think color is really important,” Trum told WWD. He immersed himself in the color scheme of the scent. The artist, who lives and works in the Netherlands, is at the intersection of art and design.

“I’m currently interested in painting,” he went on. “Painting with transparent shades and having overlay and color mixing.”

He installed a wall of customized white bottles and presented a live performance during the opening, “Colourchanging Looping Line (Gris)” — a work of large, colorful circles created with the help of machinery. The display ranges in tones from magenta to lavender.

Meanwhile for Reisinger, the journey was digital — and rooted in the eau de parfum’s notes of chypre, citrus and floral.

“Having the scent in mind and in my brain and in my nose, and living with the scent for a while, I started to make some outputs, to create some results, some expressions,” he said of his work, hangings of canvasses in a digital gallery.

Located at 8175 Melrose Avenue, the exhibition is open until Sunday (with last entry at 5 p.m.).