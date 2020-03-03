Dior hosted a cocktail Monday night at Paris’ Maison Européenne de la Photographie to launch Gangao Lang’s first solo exhibition. The photographer last year was granted first prize in the Dior Photography Award for Young Talents competition.

Among attendees at the event was Peter Philips, creative and image director for makeup at Dior, who had served as a jurist for the contest.

“I love the way she plays with composition, with color,” said Philips, adding Lang showed talent shooting still lives as well as portraits.

“I love the art of photography,” he said. “I am a fan of great images.”

Ticking off some of the photographers he greatly admires, Philips named Irving Penn, Richard Avedon, Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, Craig McDean and Patrick Demarchelier.

“Each one of those photographers has a vision or point of view, but they’re also not stubborn-minded,” said Philips. “They know how to adapt and twist around to make it work. They’re not afraid to make mistakes or to start all over again.

“That’s a great thing, and it’s something I saw with [Gangao Lang],” he said.