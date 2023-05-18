Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

CANNES — Johnny Depp was the man of the hour — several, in fact — as guests at the Dior dinner anticipated the star’s arrival.

Depp, the star of the opening night film “Jeanne du Barry,” had been late to his own press conference earlier in the day, and kept the pace with a past-11 p.m. arrival at the JW Marriott rooftop’s Club Albane for the dinner.

Depp re-signed with the brand to be the face of the men’s fragrance Sauvage campaigns. “They’ve never pushed me to be someone else when shooting campaigns — it’s authentic, real, an inclusion of my own style and I value that immensely,” he told WWD. The desert-themed campaigns have always had a rock ‘n’ roll edge.

“A unique balance between edge and elegance,” added Depp of the Sauvage campaigns’ style. The actor was sporting a pinstriped suit and hat. “I made this myself,” he joked of his tailored look, before coming clean. “No, not really.”

Juror Paul Dano arrived in a sleek black tux, but wouldn’t — or couldn’t — take questions. “I don’t think I can,” he said.

The jurors might be mum all week, as jury president Ruben Östlund opened the festival with a joke from the stage that there would be no “long conversations” with the public until after the festival. Dano kept it short and sweet.

Karlie Kloss arrived earlier in the afternoon, and hinted that she was prepping for a major red carpet. She promised an epic look, and didn’t disappoint, wearing a gold Grecian gown by Dior at the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”