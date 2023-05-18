×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

King Charles III Honors Labrum London With Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Business

Walmart U.S. Comps Up 7.4 Percent as Discount Giant Tops Estimates

Pop Culture

New York City Design Week Is Not Just About Sofas and Lighting

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

“They've never pushed me to be someone else when shooting campaigns," the Sauvage spokesperson said.

Johnny Depp
Boyd Holbrook
Paul Dano
Simona Tabasco
Benoît Magimel
View ALL 11 Photos

CANNES Johnny Depp was the man of the hour — several, in fact — as guests at the Dior dinner anticipated the star’s arrival.

Depp, the star of the opening night film “Jeanne du Barry,” had been late to his own press conference earlier in the day, and kept the pace with a past-11 p.m. arrival at the JW Marriott rooftop’s Club Albane for the dinner.

Depp re-signed with the brand to be the face of the men’s fragrance Sauvage campaigns. “They’ve never pushed me to be someone else when shooting campaigns — it’s authentic, real, an inclusion of my own style and I value that immensely,” he told WWD. The desert-themed campaigns have always had a rock ‘n’ roll edge.

Related Galleries

“A unique balance between edge and elegance,” added Depp of the Sauvage campaigns’ style. The actor was sporting a pinstriped suit and hat. “I made this myself,” he joked of his tailored look, before coming clean. “No, not really.”

Juror Paul Dano arrived in a sleek black tux, but wouldn’t — or couldn’t — take questions. “I don’t think I can,” he said.

The jurors might be mum all week, as jury president Ruben Östlund opened the festival with a joke from the stage that there would be no “long conversations” with the public until after the festival. Dano kept it short and sweet.

Karlie Kloss arrived earlier in the afternoon, and hinted that she was prepping for a major red carpet. She promised an epic look, and didn’t disappoint, wearing a gold Grecian gown by Dior at the premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Hot Summer Bags

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dior Fetes Johnny Depp in Cannes

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad