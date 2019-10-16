Designer Kim Jones and French filmmaker Bertrand Bonello have both had their brushes with big cats: the former on wildlife expeditions in Bhutan; the latter in his movie making.

“I’ve used a panther in a film before,” Bonello, best known in fashion circles for his 2014 biographical drama “Saint Laurent,” related Tuesday night at the new David Zwirner gallery in Paris, site of American artist Raymond Pettibon’s first solo exhibition in the French capital in 25 years, and a cocktail party hosted by Dior.

While guests including ballet dancer Germain Louvet and actor Jérémie Laheurte took in new works pinned to the walls of the vast space, Bonello posed for photos in front of 10 paintings of snow leopards, whose spotted coats were featured in Pettibon’s collaboration with Jones on his fall men’s collection for Dior.

Asked to account for the enduring appeal of leopard prints in fashion, the filmmaker didn’t hesitate: “It gives the one who is wearing it a wild attitude,” he said with a shrug.

Laheurte, meanwhile, is portraying a detective in the forthcoming Canal+ series “Paris Police 1900,” which delves into a mysterious murder, along with anti-Semitism and the condition of women during a dark time for France. But no uniform for him.

“It’s more ‘Peaky Blinders,'” he said of the costumes, referring to the BBC crime drama and describing his natty suits with a pocket watch tucked into the waistcoat. The actor, who had bulked up for a role in an American film, whittled down about 30 pounds to portray the haggard inspector.

Paul Hamy, whose home-invasion movie “Fury” opens in France later this month, is filming “The Last Journey of the Enigmatic Paul W.R” in Morocco, chosen for its desert landscapes to approximate Earth threatened by a big red moon. He plays the younger brother of Jean Reno in the sci-fi flick.

Following the cocktail, guests repaired to Caviar Kaspia, where Jones flicked through his camera roll showing off his new house in London, spotlighting his carefully curated bookshelves crammed with first editions.

The Pettibon showcase, depicting Gumby, baseball, waves and animals, runs until Nov. 23.