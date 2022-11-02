Dr. Barbara Sturm and Katie Holmes Host Dinner at Casa Cruz

In honor of opening her second New York spa, Dr. Barbara Sturm hosted a dinner Tuesday evening at Casa Cruz alongside Katie Holmes. The newest Sturm spa has opened its doors nearby on the Upper East Side, and Sturm’s 26-year-old daughter Charly told her Casa Cruz was the latest hot spot.

“This was Charly’s choice,” Sturm said during cocktail hour up on the town house’s fifth floor. “I haven’t been here, but she went to the opening and she thought it was a chic place that was close to the spa, so we decided to do it here. She’s so plugged in.”

Joining in the celebrations were Sienna Miller, Justin Theroux, Michael Kors, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Alina Cho, Anh Duong, Cassandra Grey, Samantha Ronson, Sai de Silva and more, who sipped cocktails and posed for photos before sitting down to a family style dinner spread.

Charly gave an impassioned speech before the dishes came out, describing how her mom was just 23 years old when she had her, before starting the business.

“She was going to university, she was a single mom, and from there on she created this insane business,” Charly told the room. “Her entire story has always been such an inspiration for me.”

Holmes, who was introduced to the beauty creator by publicist Malcolm Carfrae years ago, also sang Sturm’s praises.

“Not only do you feel beautiful putting these products on your face, but because of who you are and what you stand for, you get to be a woman that’s proud and unapologetic and valued for who you are,” Holmes said to Sturm.

Sienna Miller Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Katie Holmes, Dr. Barbara Sturm and Justin Theroux. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Cassandra Grey, Charlotte Ronson, Anh Duong and Alina Cho. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

The scene at Dr. Barbara Sturm’s dinner. Neil Rasmus/BFA.com