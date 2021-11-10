×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Daniel Lee Leaves Bottega Veneta in Surprise Split

Sustainability

While Supply Chain Issues Leave Retail Bereft — Resale Ripe for ‘Huge’ Wins This Holiday

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior to Show Men’s Pre-fall Collection in London

Inside Dr. Barbara Sturm’s VIP Dinner at Zero Bond

Inside the members-only club, which is the celeb hot spot of the moment, the skin care expert welcomed fashion friends and family alike.

Gallery Icon View ALL 24 Photos

Night after night on the couch is coming to an end as the fashion party circuit is back whirling — even if everyone can’t yet keep up.

But industry folk are finding their party footing again, thanks to the influx of events now booming across New York. Tuesday evening it was Dr. Barbara Sturm — of the namesake skincare brand beloved for its hydrating and antiaging properties — who was in hostess form, welcoming friends to a dinner at celeb hotspot of the moment Zero Bond.

Jason Wu was there in his hoodie, as was LaQuan Smith in his giant emerald necklace; other guests included Brian Atwood, Aweng Chuol, Jordan Barrett, Kate Bock, Hung Vanngo, Anh Duong, CT Hedden, Deon Hinton, Igee Okafor, Kit Keenan and more.

“Get me on video really quick — I’m practicing for Drag Race,” Hedden, dressed head to toe in leopard print, instructed of a friend upon arriving at the members’ only club space, which has been extra buzzy of late thanks to a date night featuring Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian West, as well as Mayor-elect Eric Adams’ victory celebration.

Related Galleries

It was Sturm’s first event back in New York since the pandemic.

“After the summer, I’ve been busier than I’ve ever been. I went to London, to Paris, Dallas, Miami, opening in Saint Barts. It’s nonstop,” the skin care expert said. “It’s even harder than ever. I’m a hard worker, but every night it’s something. I haven’t sat on the sofa watching TV ever.”

After having to vacate the brand’s SoHo space during the pandemic, Sturm is returning stronger than ever with two locations, one on Madison and one on Mercer Street.

“New York, to me, is always a very special place, because it was the first store we launched,” she said.

For the holidays, Sturm will be in Germany holding a memorial honoring the 10 year passing of her mother, before heading to Gstaad to ski.

In addition to fashionable friends and industry folk, Sturm was joined at Tuesday’s dinner by her daughter Charly for the evening, something of a ritual, she said.

“I always have one daughter with me.”

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Zero Bond Hosts Party for Dr.

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad