Dua Lipa Fetes Puma Drop 2 at Bistrotheque in London

Pop cultural sensation Dua Lipa last Friday threw a dinner party with Puma at East London’s Bistrotheque, with bouillabaisse on the menu and Lipa and her tour dancers having a good time on the dance floor while ice cream sandwiches and affogato were being served as bite-size desserts.

Making most of London’s breezy summer before a record-breaking heatwave was due to hit the U.K. on Monday, guests including drag performer Bimini Bon Boulash, who donned a giant faux fur hat on top of her extravagant Dolly Parton-style wigs; Salvatore Ferragamo’s new creative director Maximilian Davis; last year’s ANDAM prize winner Bianca Saunders; Gareth Pugh; Chet Lo; Charles Jeffrey; Mowalola Ogunlesi, and Saul Nash dressed up for the night, with some of them mixing items from the Dua Lipa x Puma Flutur Drop 2, which hit the market on July 14.

Clara Amfo and Bimini Bon Boulash attend the Puma x Dua Lipa launch dinner. Dave Benett/Getty Images for PUMA

After an hourlong catch-up by guests at Bistrotheque’s Loading Bay, they were eventually seated upstairs, where the whole space was decorated in details like reservation signs with a butterfly motif, to reflect the collaboration between the British Albanian singer and the German sportswear giant.

Dua Lipa (center) and her dancers attend the Puma x Dua Lipa launch dinner hosted by Dua Lipa at Bistrotheque in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for PUMA

Lipa and her tour dancers went directly to the dance floor shortly after presenter Miss Jason said guests should make their way downstairs for dessert.

The singer, who sported a cropped black tracksuit from the old-school raves-inspired capsule, let her hair down as the rave lights beamed on the dance floor and moved her body as if she was “levitating” to DJ sets from Hasani, before heading to Chiltern Firehouse for an exclusive after party with the crew.

