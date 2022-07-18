×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: July 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

SportStyle: New Brands, Collabs Bring Fashion to Golf Apparel

Business

Luxury Sales Continue to Boom Post-pandemic, but for How Much Longer?

Beauty

Victoria’s Secret Beauty Drops New Fine Fragrance — Its First in Five Years

Dua Lipa Fetes Puma Drop 2 at Bistrotheque in London

Delicious bouillabaisse was on the menu, and Lipa and her tour dancers had a good time on the dance floor.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Dua
Dua Lipa attends the Puma x Dua Lipa launch dinner at Bistrotheque. Dave Benett/Getty Images for PUMA

Pop cultural sensation Dua Lipa last Friday threw a dinner party with Puma at East London’s Bistrotheque, with bouillabaisse on the menu and Lipa and her tour dancers having a good time on the dance floor while ice cream sandwiches and affogato were being served as bite-size desserts.

Making most of London’s breezy summer before a record-breaking heatwave was due to hit the U.K. on Monday, guests including drag performer Bimini Bon Boulash, who donned a giant faux fur hat on top of her extravagant Dolly Parton-style wigs; Salvatore Ferragamo’s new creative director Maximilian Davis; last year’s ANDAM prize winner Bianca Saunders; Gareth Pugh; Chet Lo; Charles Jeffrey; Mowalola Ogunlesi, and Saul Nash dressed up for the night, with some of them mixing items from the Dua Lipa x Puma Flutur Drop 2, which hit the market on July 14.

Related Galleries

Clara Amfo and Bimini Bon Boulash attend the Puma x Dua Lipa launch dinner.
Clara Amfo and Bimini Bon Boulash attend the Puma x Dua Lipa launch dinner. Dave Benett/Getty Images for PUMA

After an hourlong catch-up by guests at Bistrotheque’s Loading Bay, they were eventually seated upstairs, where the whole space was decorated in details like reservation signs with a butterfly motif, to reflect the collaboration between the British Albanian singer and the German sportswear giant.

 

Dua Lipa, center, with her dancers attend the Puma x Dua Lipa launch dinner hosted by Dua Lipa at Bistrotheque in London.
Dua Lipa (center) and her dancers attend the Puma x Dua Lipa launch dinner hosted by Dua Lipa at Bistrotheque in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images for PUMA

Lipa and her tour dancers went directly to the dance floor shortly after presenter Miss Jason said guests should make their way downstairs for dessert.

The singer, who sported a cropped black tracksuit from the old-school raves-inspired capsule, let her hair down as the rave lights beamed on the dance floor and moved her body as if she was “levitating” to DJ sets from Hasani, before heading to Chiltern Firehouse for an exclusive after party with the crew.

RELATED:

Dua Lipa Brings Old School Rave Charm to Second Drop With Puma

Puma Lines Up Dua Lipa as Brand Ambassador

Dua Lipa, Puma Team on First Collection

Dua Lipa Looks to Balenciaga, Mugler, Marine Serre for Opening Night of ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour

Dua Lipa Fetes Puma Drop 2

WWD Report Card: Rating The Front Row Of Paris Couture Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad