Eckhaus Latta Turns 10 at The Standard East Village

A brand of cool usually reserved for deep Brooklyn filled the lobby of The Standard East Village hotel late Saturday night thanks to Eckhaus Latta, who were celebrating 10 years of their brand with a post-show penthouse bash.

After the 9 p.m. show concluded, the design duo and friends moseyed over to the hotel, where a lucky few made it up early while the crowd swelled downstairs (an entry system that involved four per elevator? Not ideal). The line looked straight out of the ’90s, down to the sitcom haircuts and ribbed knits sported by many. A man dressed in a throwback-style printed fleece and a Miller High Life-branded baseball hat checked vaccination cards and manned the elevators.

Upstairs, the stark space spilled out onto the surrounding terraces, where guests like Richie Sazam; Hari Nef, fresh from walking in the show; Evan Mock; Paloma Essler; Tyler Mitchell; Katerina Tannenbaum, and Ruby Aldridge danced and milled about. The unusually balmy February day allowed for smoking and Peroni-sipping on the terrace, while inside the occasional dance circle broke out.

