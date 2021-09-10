×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Thom Browne Has a Big Reveal for Spring 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: These Artsy Vuitton Bags Are Conversation Starters

Business

CEOs at Walmart, Macy’s, Gap, Nordstrom and Capri Look to the Future

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle Scent Celebrated With Art and Cocktails

Catherine Deneuve, Olivier Theyskens and Vanessa Seward were attendees at the fete held in Paris on Thursday evening.

The art installation at the Éditions
The art installation at the Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle party. Courtesy of Say Who, Jean Picon/Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle

Franco Algerian artist Neil Beloufa created an immersive piece to help celebrate the launch of Synthetic Jungle, the new scent from Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, at a cocktail party held Thursday evening in Paris.

Attendees were invited to visit the minus-one level of the Pavillon Rivé Gauche venue, where all of the walls and floor were part of an interactive video installation broadcasting colorful, otherworldly flora and fauna. Also dotting the room were columns emitting different olfactive components of the perfume. Catherine Deneuve was among the guests spotted milling about.

Beloufa doesn’t have in-depth knowledge of perfume, so he held separate discussions with Malle and Anne Flipo, the IFF master perfumer behind Synthetic Jungle.

“I interviewed them about fragrances, and how they described them in terms of color and image, and how they formulate — and tried to illustrate that,” said Beloufa, who worked with three different technologies for his oeuvre’s overlapping images.

Related Galleries

For the storyline, Beloufa homed in on the oxymoron of a “synthetic jungle.” “I said: ‘I can play with that in terms of image,’” he explained.

Malle said he had been looking for an interactive way to show perfumers’ processes, though “not something that was going to be like a tutorial — but like a game, something that would indicate to people that perfume is made of layers, but often what you think is natural is synthetic. For instance, a good lily of the valley has to be synthetic.”

Flipo clearly had fun creating Synthetic Jungle, as well.

“The idea from the outset was to revisit a chypre from the 1970s, and to work with green notes also,” said Flipo, referring to the likes of galbanum and basil. The fragrance also has a heady dose of lily of the valley, among other ingredients, such as patchouli and blackcurrant. These she described to Beloufa during their hourslong Zoom session.

“He told the story of two mad scientists, who in my opinion are Frédéric and me,” said Flipo, referring to the art piece.

Vanessa Seward was at the party, too. “I have a book coming out in January,” she said. “It’s a bit about style and way of life…but it’s quirky.”

Olivier Theyskens’ favorite fragrance of all is Lys Méditerranée, from Malle’s collection. The designer’s interest in fragrances started in the ’80s.

“My sister was collecting the small samples, so we had a basket of them,” he reminisced.

Other partygoers included Vincent Darré and Bertrand Burgalat.

FOR MORE, SEE:

Frédéric Malle Talks Culture, Inspiration

The Fragrance Foundation Announces Frédéric Malle as Game Changer Honoree

The Buzziest Parties of New York Fashion Week

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Éditions de Parfums Frédéric Malle’s New

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad