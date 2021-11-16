×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci to Show at Milan Fashion Week in February

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Fashion

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Partners With Kohl’s for Capsule

Star-studded Night With Elle Fanning, in Her Headline-making Crop Top, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber, Amanda Gorman and More at InStyle Awards

The event, sponsored by Fiji Water, honors talent and image makers.

Gallery Icon View ALL 31 Photos

The InStyle Awards — now in its sixth year — brought together industry heavy hitters on Monday night at The Getty Center in Los Angeles.

“Can we just take a moment to say, how gorgeous is this night?” said Reese Witherspoon, speaking to the likes of Ava DuVernay, Simone Biles, Michael Kors, Amanda Gorman, Regina Hall, Elle Fanning, Cindy Crawford, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Kate Hudson.

The annual dinner party, held in an outdoor courtyard of the museum — amid a thick cloud of fog this year — honors both talent and those behind the scenes, including the image makers, makeup artists, hair and fashion stylists who bring looks to life.

“What a moment to be at a beautiful museum with some of our dearest friends, celebrating our art and our culture and how much we all love each other,” Witherspoon went on. “First of all, I haven’t been out of the house in two years, so get ready. I’m going to unleash on you guys.”

Related Galleries

She paused. “Just kidding.”

The actress and producer was on stage to introduce her longtime hairstylist, Lona Vigi, who was recognized for her work.

“Here’s a fun fact, not one but two men have tattooed her name on their body,” teased Witherspoon. “Just let that sink in…most girls struggle to even get a guy to put their number in their phone…and that is because she gets full commitment.”

Witherspoon and Vigi have collaborated on seven films and three television shows since meeting on a movie set in Philadelphia 12 years ago, she revealed.

For her part, Fanning — honoring fashion stylist Samantha McMillen — shared the two met a decade ago when she was a young teen.

“She is the reigning queen of tailoring suits, whether it’s her dressed in her own tuxedo, trailing her starlets with train in hand or Thor on her arm — and I wanted to address this, Sam, because I think most of your clients have been voted sexiest man alive at one point or another and Dakota, my sister, and I are still single, so, just like a food for thought there,” Fanning mused, giggling.

When Fanning first approached the mic, the thin chain holding together her metallic crop top by Balmain broke — though the jeweled item kept in place.

“It just busted completely,” she exclaimed. “I have a little style emergency, but hey it’s staying. It’s fine.”

The actress got teary-eyed by the end of her speech, telling McMillen: “Without you none of us would have those in-style moments. I’m going to cry. I love you, Samantha, with all of my heart. You are my family.”

By the time it was Gorman’s turn on stage, the fog had thickened. “It is so foggy up here. I feel like I’m either in a music video or a really glamorous haunted house,” she said, before presenting Biles with an original poem. The audience went quiet, listening attentively as Gorman shared the verses. The crowd included Andie MacDowell, Kaia Gerber, Lana Condor, Alexandra Daddario, Phoebe Dynevor, Madeline Brewer, Jennifer Fisher, Tan France, Lucy Hale, Christina Hendricks, January Jones, Miranda Kerr, Camila Mendes, Chrissy Metz, Jennifer Meyer, Andrew Mukamal, Law Roach, Diana Silvers, Christian Siriano, Tessa Thompson and Rachel Zoe.

“Thank you for getting me out of a leotard for the night,” said the star Olympic gymnast as she was given “The Original” award for her trailblazing ways.

“When I was starting out, there were people who talked about the way I wore my hair or how big my legs were, but I learned to block out the noise,” she said. “Because after all, how can I tumble and have multiple moves named after me without the power in my legs?”

Familiar faces took the podium in rotation, one after another. Next was Kidman.

“I’ve just written a little poem,” she joked. “Not!”

She came out to present Melissa McCarthy, her “Nine Perfect Strangers” costar, with the “Icon” award.

“First of all, I want to thank Margot Robbie,” teased McCarthy of Kidman. The comedian and actress brought the loudest laughs of the night. “I’m just kidding. I know exactly who that lady is. You know, I was thinking as I watched Nicole float out here, seemingly in a thundercloud of grace and power and poise, I thought to myself, ‘This is one of those teaching moments’…It got real quiet. We all felt it. Because I wanted to receive the lesson, and it was profound. It said very loudly in my head, ‘McCarthy, you jackass, you never want to follow Kidman.’”

Later, Storm Reid was the one showing praise, to her stylist, Jason Bolden (who also dresses Gorman).

Bolden, receiving the “Voice of Style” trophy, emphasized the importance of allies in the industry, thanking the publication for “bestowing this honor to a Black, queer boy from St. Louis.”

Zoë Kravitz (who will next be seen as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ anticipated “The Batman”) honored her makeup artist, Nina Park, while “Hacks” actress Hannah Einbinder introduced Congresswoman Katie Porter (the “Badass Woman” recipient), and Christian Louboutin came out to honor Anifa Mvuemba with the “Future of Fashion” award.

“She’s a real powerhouse,” Louboutin said. “Anifa is a tour de force, an example of what it means to be a young, talented creative forging your own path in this new, rapidly changing world we live in.”

Mvuemba recounted her move from Congo to the U.S. over 20 years ago, saying: “As a designer and more importantly a Black woman, I find myself always wanting to push the envelope…To me, fashion is much deeper than just clothing. It’s about making people feel empowered and capable.”

The night ended with Hudson giving Kors the designer award.

“Michael Kors has been living fashion and making it since the age of five,” said Hudson, donning a gold sequin number by the designer. “His first business venture began when he was a teenager designing and selling clothes from his parents’ basement. That small basement boutique blossomed into a global fashion empire. To me, Michael Kors embodies the epitome of modern American style.”

She’s known Kors her entire life, she said, thanks to her mother, Goldie Hawn. Kors and Hawn met at Lothar’s clothing boutique (“a `70s staple”), where the designer first worked as a salesperson and window dresser, Hudson added.

“Personally, I’ve been lucky to know Michael before I was born,” she said. “His signature sensibility is rooted in his talent for sleek, precise tailoring that blends beauty and luxury with popularity in a way that few others really can.”

Sharing his background and thanking the women in his life and his partner, Lance LePere, Kors said he continues to feel a thrill putting on a runway show, even after decades working in fashion.

“It’s always this kind of adrenaline rush when we put on a great show,” he said. “But I have to tell you, the most exciting thing for me, still after 40 years, is seeing my designs come to life on real women in life, whether it’s someone in the public eye or someone on the subway, whether it’s someone who’s slaying a red carpet or someone who’s feeling more empowered at work or feeling just more confident and stylish in her day-to-day life.”

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Elle Fanning, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad