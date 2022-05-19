×
Elle Celebrates Joe Alwyn, Alongside ‘Conversations With Friends’ Cast Members, and ‘Bridgerton’ Actress Simone Ashley

The cocktail party brought out young, rising names in film, television and music.

Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane
Phoebe Bridgers and Alison Oliver
James Charles
Thuso Mbedu and Monique Coleman
Sophie Thatcher
Elle honored young Hollywood Wednesday night in Los Angeles, celebrating Hulu’s “Conversations With Friends” cast members Joe Alwyn, Jemima Kirke, Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver, as well as Simone Ashley, the newest star of “Bridgerton.”

The event was held at Ardor, the restaurant at The West Hollywood Edition hotel on Sunset Boulevard. Champagne flowed inside the lush, plant-filled eatery as Bec Adams spun behind the DJ booth. The cocktail party brought out rising actors and music artists such as Demi Singleton of “King Richard;” Sophie Thatcher of “Yellowjackets”; singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers; dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler, and Taylor John Smith, next seen in Sony Pictures’ anticipated film “Where the Crawdads Sing” opposite breakout actress Daisy Edgar-Jones (of “Normal People”).

Sponsored by Polo Ralph Lauren (and Hulu), the American fashion brand dressed the honorees, as well as Singleton, Thatcher, Ziegler and Smith, along with actresses Auli’i Cravalho, Ava Michelle, Xochitl Gomez, Thuso Mbedu and Pauline Chalamet (sister of Timothée Chalamet), who made her film debut in Judd Apatow’s comedy “The King of Staten Island.”

Above, scroll through the photo gallery for a look inside the party.

