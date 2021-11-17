×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: November 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ralph Lauren Opens New Flagship, First Hospitality Experience in Milan

Business

Gucci Returns to Show in Milan, Faces Markets With Creativity, Retail-First Approach

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Osaka Joins VS Collective, Talks Mental Health, Fashion and Serena Williams on Victoria’s Secret Podcast

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong’o Party at Miu Miu Nuit Club in New York

The event drew Ella Emhoff, Ilana Glazer, Ziwe and more.

Gallery Icon View ALL 32 Photos

If you’re looking to dance the night away with starlets of HBO and Netflix alike from the 63rd floor of a Financial District tower, all while the Secret Service looks on, then does Miu Miu have the place for you. New York’s hottest club is Miu Miu Nuit Club, one night only for the young and fabulous of New York City.

On Tuesday night the lobby of 70 Pine Street, an Art Deco building in lower Manhattan, was buzzing with the clack of Mary Janes and the sparkle from many a bedazzled hair clip, caught by the paparazzi’s light. Once coats were checked and pictures snapped, guests boarded elevators up to the 63rd and 64th floors, where the proprietors behind Crown Shy have opened Saga restaurant, on 63, and cocktail bar Overstory, on 64, with dazzling views of New York and drinks aplenty.

The party drew a hefty list of “It” girls including Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong’o, Emma Roberts, Ilana Glazer, Natasha Lyonne, Ella Emhoff, Tommy Dorfman, Sadie Sink, Rebecca Hall, Zoe Lister-Jones, Rowan Blanchard, Anna Baryshnikov, AnnaSophia Robb, Eli Brown, Alexandra Shipp, Cailee Spaeny, Ciara Bravo, Dove Cameron, Ella Hunt, Ilana Glazer, KiKi Layne, Lexi Underwood, Lindsey Wixson, Pauline Chalamet, Ziwe, Jo Ellen Pellman, Paloma Elsesser and more, most dressed in the latest Miu Miu with hair slicked back into runway-ready ensembles.

Related Galleries

Rainey Qualley was behind the turntables playing songs like Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” (who can resist the “Purpose” album?), with Dorfman joining her in the booth for a mid-set dance party. New face Pauline Chalamet, who stars in Mindy Kaling’s new HBO series “The Sex Lives of College Girls” and, yes, is sister to Timothée, took in the party confidently, pulling off Miu Miu in stride. Ever Anderson, the 14-year-old daughter of Milla Jovovich and Paul W. S. Anderson, arrived with a chaperone. Dorfman, meanwhile, came in with “The Crown” star Emma Corrin, who is still a relatively new face on the scene but a fashion star already. She daringly was wearing the controversial uber miniskirt from Miu Miu’s latest runway show, and setting quite a high bar for whomever the next celeb is to attempt the look.

Emhoff and her boyfriend, GQ editor Sam Hine, clung to one another with a drink in hand, as a Secret Service member looked on stoically from the sidelines. At one point Emhoff planted a kiss on Hine’s cheek for the camera.

For most, though, it was more of a girls-night-out kind of evening. Harley Viera-Newton and Sarah Hoover held center court at a table in one of the rooms, while Lister-Jones made a beeline for Lyonne upon arrival.

Eli Brown, one of the “Gossip Girl” lads and a ubiquitous face on the New York party scene this fall, was heard inquiring after a smoking section. Sadie Sink, meanwhile, accepted compliments for her role in Taylor Swift’s new “All Too Well” video but declined, via a publicist, to chat with press.

The most seasoned actresses at the event, Lyonne, Nyong’o and Glazer, hung together in a trio as the party swirled around them. As they turned to pose for a photo, Ziwe stepped away from the pair she was chatting with to join the op, then as soon as the photos were done disappeared without a word, back to her original group.

More from the Eye:

A Look Inside the New York ‘House of Gucci’ Premiere

Star-studded Night With Elle Fanning, in Her Headline-making Crop Top, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber, Amanda Gorman and More at InStyle Awards

Holly Humberstone Is the Latest ‘It’ Brit Songwriter to Know

Saleka, Older Daughter of M. Night Shyamalan, Makes Her Name in Music

Billy Porter Returns the Favor for The Andy Warhol Museum

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emma Corrin, Lupita Nyong'o, Ella Emhoff

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad