Emma Raducanu, Will Poulter, Kelis Celebrate George Club Reopening

After undergoing renovations, the Mayfair club celebrated its upcoming reopening with a starry guest list.

By
Violet Goldstone, Hikmat Mohammed
Plus Icon

LONDON — Emma Raducanu, Will Poulter and Arsema Thomas of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” were some of the famous faces at the private preview party of the reopening of London members club George.

Raducanu, who is a global ambassador for Dior, was dressed entirely in black, and carried a black Dior Vibe Hobo bag, while one of her hands was bandaged.

“It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a recurring injury on a bone of both hands,” the tennis star said on Instagram.

“It pains me that I’ll miss the summer events,” she concluded.

Arsema Thomas
Arsema Thomas at George Club. Rowben Lantion

Also recovering from an injury was Poulter, who arrived in crutches wearing a monochromatic brown suit. Poulter recently starred in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” the final installment of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy.

It seems tone-on-tone looks also a recurring theme of the night — designer Charlie Casely-Hayford of Casely-Hayford wore a sharp navy suit. 

Guests were entertained by Kelis, who performed her hit songs from the 2000s, including “Milkshake” and “Trick Me.” She wore a glittering black gown that matched her eye shadow.

Kelis performing at the George Club.
Kelis performing at the George Club. Rowben Lantion

George Club, which has the largest outdoor terrace in Mayfair, closed last year to undergo refurbishments and to extend its existing space.

The club will be open to members from June; meanwhile on the club’s website applications for memberships have commenced.

Richard Caring, owner of the club, designed the space and his wife, Patricia, spearheaded the project. The velvet interiors includes a large collection of works by British artist David Hockney, such as the “Afternoon Swimming,” which hangs in the club’s entrance.

Other pieces include the “Olympic Games Munich,” “Van Gogh Chair (White),” and “Tyler Dining Room, From Moving Focus.”

Richard and Patricia Caring
Richard and Patricia Caring German Larkin

The refurbished club features a new private dining room that will seat 16 guests with more Hockneys hanging on the wall.

The aim for the Carings with George was to build a home away from home. The couple’s portfolio also includes Annabel’s, Harry’s Bar and Mark’s Club.

In September 2022, Annabel’s unveiled an elaborate display to celebrate World Amazon Day in partnership with The Lost Explorer Mezcal.

This has become an ongoing tradition at Annabel’s, where each year the club unveils a new facade to highlight the importance of Amazon conservation efforts and how its rapid destruction is impacting the global ecosystem.

