Erdem Moralıoğlu and Net-a-porter Throw ‘Vacation’ L.A. Dinner Party at Chateau Marmont

“To joy,” said Rachel Sennott with a cheeky smile, echoing the words of Alison Loehnis, in a toast.

The young actor, who rose to fame after her starring role in Emma Seligman’s “Shiva Baby,” was among the guests at the Net-a-porter and Erdem Moralıoğlu dinner party celebrating their capsule collection.

“Hear, hear!” exclaimed Clara McGregor, currently seen in “You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder” alongside father Ewan McGregor.

“Eyes, I always do eyes,” she said, clinking her glass with a piercing stare.

The candlelit dinner table, draped in linen and adorned with wildflowers, was poolside at the Chateau Marmont. Lounge chairs were decorated with print cushions and branded pool towels.

“It’s gorgeous,” said Jaime Ray Newman, seeing the table setting.

Attendees were a mix of fashion and Hollywood names, including fellow actors Niecy Nash, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Rashida Jones, Gillian Jacobs, January Jones, Annabelle Wallis, Maria Bakalova, Marisa Tomei and Ashley Madekwe. Filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Liz Goldwyn came out, as did performers Dita Von Teese, Gigi Goode and Symone.

“Alison and I always talked about doing an event to celebrate our partnership, and we always knew we wanted to do it in California,” said Moralıoğlu. He and Loehnis, chief executive officer of Yoox Net-a-porter, are longtime friends, and the retailer has been supporting the London-based designer throughout his nearly 20-year career.

The location felt right for their summer capsule, he added: “It made sense to come where the sun is.”

The collection, “Vacation,” is inspired by nature and the desire to travel. With relaxed silhouettes, and a color palette of green, yellow and mint, the line is largely composed of sundresses in the Victorian botanical prints that are an Erdem trademark, and have made him a favorite of Catherine, Princess of Wales. Out now, it’s available exclusively at Net-a-porter.

Joining the celebration were actors Carlacia Grant, Genevieve Angelson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, as well as models Elisa Sednaoui Dellal, Grace Mahary and Hilary Rhoda, makeup artist James Kaliardos, Netflix’s Krista Smith, and stylists Alexandra Cronan, Icon Billingsley, Jessica Paster, Kate Foley, and Marko Monroe.