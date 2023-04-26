×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: April 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tom Ford’s Final Runway Collection

Fashion

Gucci Cosmos’ Circular Worlds Ignite Shanghai

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Names NewJeans Member Haerin as Brand Ambassador

Erdem Moralıoğlu and Net-a-porter Throw ‘Vacation’ L.A. Dinner Party at Chateau Marmont

Guests included Ava DuVernay, Niecy Nash and Rashida Jones.

Alison Loehnis, Erdem Moralioglu, Niecy Nash, and Ava Duvernay.
Rashida Jones and Marisa Tomei
Gillian Jacobs and Ashley Madekwe
Carlacia Grant and Erdem Moralioglu
Vera Bulder and Clara McGregor
View ALL 17 Photos

“To joy,” said Rachel Sennott with a cheeky smile, echoing the words of Alison Loehnis, in a toast.

The young actor, who rose to fame after her starring role in Emma Seligman’s “Shiva Baby,” was among the guests at the Net-a-porter and Erdem Moralıoğlu dinner party celebrating their capsule collection.

“Hear, hear!” exclaimed Clara McGregor, currently seen in “You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder” alongside father Ewan McGregor.

“Eyes, I always do eyes,” she said, clinking her glass with a piercing stare.

Related Galleries

The candlelit dinner table, draped in linen and adorned with wildflowers, was poolside at the Chateau Marmont. Lounge chairs were decorated with print cushions and branded pool towels.    

“It’s gorgeous,” said Jaime Ray Newman, seeing the table setting.

Attendees were a mix of fashion and Hollywood names, including fellow actors Niecy Nash, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Rashida Jones, Gillian Jacobs, January Jones, Annabelle Wallis, Maria Bakalova, Marisa Tomei and Ashley Madekwe. Filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Liz Goldwyn came out, as did performers Dita Von Teese, Gigi Goode and Symone.

“Alison and I always talked about doing an event to celebrate our partnership, and we always knew we wanted to do it in California,” said Moralıoğlu. He and Loehnis, chief executive officer of Yoox Net-a-porter, are longtime friends, and the retailer has been supporting the London-based designer throughout his nearly 20-year career.

The location felt right for their summer capsule, he added: “It made sense to come where the sun is.”

The collection, “Vacation,” is inspired by nature and the desire to travel. With relaxed silhouettes, and a color palette of green, yellow and mint, the line is largely composed of sundresses in the Victorian botanical prints that are an Erdem trademark, and have made him a favorite of Catherine, Princess of Wales. Out now, it’s available exclusively at Net-a-porter.

Joining the celebration were actors Carlacia Grant, Genevieve Angelson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, as well as models Elisa Sednaoui Dellal, Grace Mahary and Hilary Rhoda, makeup artist James Kaliardos, Netflix’s Krista Smith, and stylists Alexandra Cronan, Icon Billingsley, Jessica Paster, Kate Foley, and Marko Monroe.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad