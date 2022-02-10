Eva Longoria Toasts NYFW With Casa del Sol and L’Agence

“I don’t know if all of you knew this, but New York is the number-one tequila market in the world,” said Eva Longoria, addressing the intimate crowd clustered around a dinner table at GoldBar on Wednesday night. “You all drink a lot of tequila!”

“We stay skinny that way,” chimed in a nearby guest.

Longoria, who had flown in from Mexico a day earlier, was in town on official tequila business for Casa del Sol, her spirits brand. The trip culminated with a dinner in collaboration with L’Agence to celebrate the kickoff of New York Fashion Week. Guests included models Josephine Skriver and Sara Sampaio, Jenné Newton-Haydon, Robert Verdi, hairstylist Jennifer Yepez, and a small white dog with a pink box in its hair, peeking out from a handbag. Dinner, which was separated from the bar by a gold chain curtain, kicked off with a tequila tasting of the brand’s three varieties: blanco, reposado and añejo.

“It’s no mistake we’re launching this tequila here in New York during fashion week, because fashion is a big part of our brand,” said Casa del Sol cofounder Steph Sebbag.

Longoria noted that while she had been approached many times to do a tequila brand, Casa del Sol was the first one to reach out that was Mexican-forward — and female-forward, employing local Mexican women and paying homage to the agave goddess Mayahuel.

“When you’re in a bar, it just feels good to order Casa del Sol because you know that it’s a brand that’s not white and male,” she added. “If one more white male comes out with tequila…! If you want Champagne, don’t you want to buy it from a French person?”

While she was leaving town before fashion week truly ramped up, Longoria’s schedule rivaled that of a seasoned showgoer. “We had nine meetings today,” said the actress before dinner, outfitted in an off-the-shoulder L’Agence sweater dress (also worn by several others in the room) and sipping tequila in a rocks glass with a splash of soda. “We went to the Bronx, we went to Brooklyn, we went back to White Plains.” The next morning, she was headed back to Mexico for three months to shoot “Searching for Mexico” for CNN, and then after that will head to Europe to film another project.

This week marked her first time back in New York since well before the pandemic, and although brief, the actress was reveling in the city’s energy.

“I feel great that [the city] is finally opening back up and it feels like the worst is behind us,” she added. “I’ve missed people. I miss talking to people without a mask. Coming to an event to celebrate something. I’m a social creature, so for me to be able to get dressed up and go out and see people I’m like — what? What’s happening? I forgot how to do it.”