The runway will return in fabulous fashion to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Carine Roitfeld will once again curate amfAR’s annual show at its Cinema Against AIDS gala, which she has spearheaded since 2012. This year’s theme will be “I Am a Movie Star.”

“I feel like we all need to dream. The Cannes film festival is back this year and so is our live show. I want this one to be a party, a fantasy, not an average catwalk but a celebration of both fashion and cinema,” Roitfeld told WWD on the eve of the festival’s opening night.

“The response from the brands and the designers has been phenomenal this year,” she continued. “As per usual, it will be a mix of archive garments and custom designs. Everybody was very excited about the comeback of the show and a lot of effort has been put into curating and making the looks.”

Heritage houses including Chanel, Dior, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton will participate, joined this year by young designers including Nensi Dojaka, Alled Martinez and Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri said she wanted to honor the spirit of the seventh art, particularly after working with director Matteo Garrone creating virtual presentations during the coronavirus pandemic. “For me, films are a wonderful means to convey the dreams and imagination that shape couture and fashion,” she said. “Cinema provides us all with moments of escapism and questioning. What a joy to see its revival!”

In a nod to the trend of gender-bending glam, men’s outfits will be among the 35 looks for the first time. “It’s not just about long tulle dresses, some of the looks feel very unconventional for a red carpet and that’s precisely what I like about the whole collection. There are plenty of ways to be feminine, and this is what I’m trying to convey with this show,” said Roitfeld.

Chopard will bring the bling, and models will flash Christian Louboutin’s red soles down the runway. Louboutin also reflected on the challenges of the past year. “The pandemic has forced us to experience cinema in a different way,” he said. “It is a period when we yearned for the next films so much that it made me understand — if we had not yet understood it earlier — how important cinema is in our lives to dream, to be moved and to change mentalities.”

With a more intimate guest list to respect ongoing health protocols, the gala has moved to the expansive grounds of the Belle Epoque Villa Eilenroc in Cap d’Antibes. Alicia Keys will rock the house, with jury president Spike Lee expected to be in attendance. The event is scheduled to take place July 16.

