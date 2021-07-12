“After being locked up for a year, people are dying to go out,” said Brian Toll of Los Angeles-based hospitality company The H.wood Group.

He and partner John Terzian run L.A. restaurant and nightlife hot spot Delilah, which has expanded to Las Vegas. Its unveiling, postponed due to the pandemic, was this weekend.

“I think our opening is now going to be even bigger than it would have been a year ago,” continued Toll, ahead of celebrations.

The occasion brought out comedian Dave Chappelle, who entertained the crowd with a spontaneous performance during Friday’s “family and friends” dinner night. The audience included rapper Drake and fellow comedian Joe Rogan.

On Saturday, Justin Bieber was the one to take the stage, singing hits like “Peaches” at the grand opening party, which was attended by Brazilian pop sensation Anitta; headline-making couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly; Jared Leto, who stayed clear of cameras (as did Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber); actors Kit Harington, Miles Teller, Shay Mitchell, Skyler Aston, Mel Gibson, Ariel Winter and Jaleel White; DJ Kygo; Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of music duo The Chainsmokers; rappers Tyga and Bas; music manager Dre London; YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous Getty, with fashion designer August Getty; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.; Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics; New England Patriots chief executive officer Bob Kraft; Wynn Resorts CEO Matthew Maddox; Wynn president Marilyn Spiegel; man about town (and Drake’s father) Dennis Graham; singer Justine Skye, and model Kendall Jenner.