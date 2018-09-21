Jorja Smith will be this year’s performer at the annual Guggenheim International Gala pre-party, to take place at the museum on Nov. 14. Sponsored by Dior for the sixth consecutive year, the annual two night affair includes the pre-party and the gala, which follows on Nov. 15. This year’s gala will honor the Edmond de Rothschild Foundations and philanthropists Dimitris Daskalopoulos and Alice Walton. Gala cochairs are Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s artistic director; Christina and Robert Baker; Dior chief executive officer Pietro Beccari; Valerie and Charles Diker; Wendy Fisher; Dennis Goodman; Christine and Richard Mack; Phyllis and William Mack, and Denise and Andrew Saul.

On display during both evenings will be select works from the show “Hilma af Klint: Paintings for the Future,” which is the first major museum exhibition of the Swedish artist in the U.S. Tickets to the pre-party, on sale beginning today, are $225 for members and $250 for general admission.

Past pre-party performers have included Haim, Banks, Grimes and The xx, among others.