The Fall 2022 Gala Scene Is Back in Full Force

After the uncertainty of last fall’s New York gala season — which navigated the city’s evolving COVID-19 guidelines, with the added challenge of testing logistics — and what is expected to be a party-packed New York Fashion Week, the social scene is looking to reclaim a little more normalcy in the months ahead. After a busy summer out east and abroad, the philanthropic crowd can look forward to plenty of reasons to get dressed up this fall.

Kicking off the season at Lincoln Center, the Met Opera will host its opening night gala on Sept. 27 with the premiere of Cherubini’s “Medea,” followed by a post-performance dinner. The New York City Ballet’s 10th annual Fall Fashion Gala follows on Sept. 28, and will feature the world premiere of a new dance scored by Solange Knowles, as well as new dances with costumes designed by Raf Simons, Giles Deacon and Alejandro Gómez Palomo; the event will also honor vice chair Sarah Jessica Parker. The following month, the American Ballet Theatre fall gala on Oct. 27 will honor ABT trustee Patricia R. Morton and feature the world premiere of Christopher Rudd’s new dance “Lifted.” The following evening, the NY Phil will perform as part of the David Geffen Hall opening night gala set for Oct. 28.

The Society of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will host its first fall lunch on Oct. 3 at the Mandarin Oriental, and FGI’s Night of Stars gala will head downtown to honor Michael Kors at Casa Cipriani on Oct. 13. Kors will be back on the gala scene on Oct. 17 for the God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards, hosted by Billy Porter at The Glasshouse; ticket options include a virtual option (a vestige of pandemic-era fundraising) which will be accompanied by a curated gift box. The Pencils of Promise gala will honor Meadow Walker on Oct. 20 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, with the DKMS gala set for the same night at Cipriani Wall Street. On Oct. 24, its back downtown for the Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on Oct. 24. Closing out October is Bette Midler’s Hulaween costume benefit for the New York Restoration Project, which will honor Jane Krakowski at Cipriani South Street on Oct. 28, with Kors and his husband Lance Le Pere returning to judge the costume competition. (This year’s event promises to be particularly festive, with the fall release of Midler’s “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+.)

The Fresh Air Fund‘s fall benefit is slated for Nov. 3 at Chelsea Piers, with the Guggenheim International Gala, made possible by Dior, set for Nov. 9; the event is typically preceded by a younger-leaning pre-party the night before. The Museum of Art and Design’s MAD Ball will honor Jeffrey Gibson on Nov. 14, followed by Central Park Conservancy‘s annual gala at Rumsey Playfield on Nov. 16.

And in the not-yet-announced category, the Natural History Museum gala is typically scheduled for November (last year’s gala featured a performance by the Foo Fighters), and MoMA’s annual film benefit, presented by Chanel, often takes place between late November to mid-December to close out the year by honoring a cinematic great; last year’s event honored Penelope Cruz.