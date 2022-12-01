Farfetch Celebrates 20 Years of Esteban Cortázar at Art Basel Miami Beach

It was only 11:30 p.m. — an early bird special by Miami Beach standards — but the side street outside the Faena Theater was swarming. Hundreds of people had lined up for the Farfetch party celebrating the 20th anniversary of Esteban Cortázar, which technically only started at 11 p.m. Anthony Vaccarello and Rickey Thompson were just some of the people who showed up to the venue only to walk away after witnessing the door.

Inside after midnight, the room was shockingly tame, yet vibing: people danced on the dance floor to the set of Pascal first then Honey Dijon, took photos and caught up with friends. In a rounded booth the designer was holding court with J Balvin and managed to shout his sentiments of 20 years in business over the beats.

“I mean I grew up in Miami,” Cortázar said. “It’s so nice to be here, going back to the roots. Sometimes to go forward you have to go back a little bit. And I came back to the roots.”

Balvin was joined by a hodgepodge of guests that included Cuba Gooding Jr., Candice Swanepoel, Diplo, Violet Chachki, Bambi Northwood and Sebastian Faena, who grooved into the night.