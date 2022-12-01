×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Quieter Side

Men's

Tremaine Emory to Guest Design Dior Fall Capsule

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Farfetch Celebrates 20 Years of Esteban Cortázar at Art Basel Miami Beach

The late-night dance party drew J Balvin, Cuba Gooding Jr., Candice Swanepoel and more.

J Balvin and Esteban Cortazar
Guests attend the FARFETCH x Esteban Cortazar 20th Anniversary Collection Celebration.
Esteban Cortazar
Olivia Ponton
Cuba Gooding Jr.
View ALL 19 Photos

It was only 11:30 p.m. — an early bird special by Miami Beach standards — but the side street outside the Faena Theater was swarming. Hundreds of people had lined up for the Farfetch party celebrating the 20th anniversary of Esteban Cortázar, which technically only started at 11 p.m. Anthony Vaccarello and Rickey Thompson were just some of the people who showed up to the venue only to walk away after witnessing the door. 

Inside after midnight, the room was shockingly tame, yet vibing: people danced on the dance floor to the set of Pascal first then Honey Dijon, took photos and caught up with friends. In a rounded booth the designer was holding court with J Balvin and managed to shout his sentiments of 20 years in business over the beats.

“I mean I grew up in Miami,” Cortázar said. “It’s so nice to be here, going back to the roots. Sometimes to go forward you have to go back a little bit. And I came back to the roots.”

Balvin was joined by a hodgepodge of guests that included Cuba Gooding Jr., Candice Swanepoel, Diplo, Violet Chachki, Bambi Northwood and Sebastian Faena, who grooved into the night.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Hot Summer Bags

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Farfetch, Esteban Cortázar Host Art Basel Miami Party With J Balvin

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad