×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

The Top 10 Shows, Plus Top 5 Presentations of the Spring 2023 Collections

Accessories

Bulgari to Double Capacity of Valenza Jewelry Plant

Fashion

Seven Sustainable Standouts From Paris Fashion Week

Fleur du Mal Celebrates 10th Anniversary at LAFW

Designer Jennifer Zuccarini threw a party and presentation, showcasing new lingerie items, including tucking underwear for transgender women.

Jasmine Sanders
Jennifer Zuccarini
Jesse Williams and Ciarra Pardo
The scene at Fleur du Mal’s 10-Year Anniversary Party.
The scene at Fleur du Mal’s 10-Year Anniversary Party.
View ALL 21 Photos

“I’m hoping L.A. wants to be out a little later,” said Fleur du Mal designer Jennifer Zuccarini.

The party kicked off at 9 p.m. on Friday and went until the early-morning hours at Sunset, the basement club of The West Hollywood Edition. The brand was toasting its 10-year anniversary.

“It’s an incredible feeling because so much work went into this dream,” Zuccarini said of the milestone. “I feel now we’re in this really beautiful place with the brand. You know, when I started, I was really just thinking about women and now we’ve expanded a lot.”

Related Galleries

Originally from Toronto, Canada, Zuccarini launched the brand (named after the collection of poems by Charles Baudelaire) in New York in 2012. She began with lingerie before unveiling ready-to-wear — slipdresses, bodysuits, lace bustier tops, tuxedo trousers — swim, sleepwear and accessories. She now offers lingerie for men, thongs included, and recently introduced items like nursing and mastectomy bras and tucking underwear for transgender women.

It was a holiday and spring presentation, modeled by diverse bodies and shapes (done up by Too Faced). Dancers in lingerie, from Brooklyn’s The House of Yes, put on a show in the middle of the dance floor as guests huddled around with their iPhone cameras in hand. The night brought out Jasmine Sanders, Jesse Williams, Margie Plus, Hailey Clauson, Danielle Lauder and father William Lauder, executive chairman of The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

Zuccarini said Los Angeles Fashion Week was never on her radar, but Ciarra Pardo, a close friend — the cofounder of N4XT Experiences and president of L.A. Fashion Week — convinced her to join the lineup.

“Coming into the end of the year and the beginning of next year, with everything going on right now in the economy and in the world, we want to just have a little bit of a relief,” Zuccarini said of celebrations. “We went a little more over-the-top.”

She’s working on collaborations, she revealed, including one in the digital space.

“We need sexy things in the metaverse, too,” she joked.

“I feel really good about how we’re growing and thinking about our customer in a different way, our community,” she continued. She has shops in New York and L.A., counting the likes of Rihanna, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sienna Miller, Richie Shazam, Gigi Hadid and Angelina Jolie as fans.

“We want people to embrace their sexuality and feel beautiful.”

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Hot Summer Bags

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Fleur du Mal Celebrates Anniversary at LAFW

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad