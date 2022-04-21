Fleur Du Mal Hosts Poker Night to Celebrate Card-Themed Collection

It was poker night courtesy of Fleur Du Mal on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

The brand hosted a party at a private residence in West Hollywood to celebrate its latest collection — inspired by the card game.

“I play poker a little bit, recreationally,” said designer Jennifer Zuccarini. “I’m not amazing at it, but I do play. I have a little group that I play with in L.A.”

Her love of the game inspired her to create a floral, card-design print and embroidery. Priced between $78 and $325, the line offers lingerie, a matching balconette, throng and garter, a silk dress and PJ sets.

“I thought it would be so fun to bring everyone together,” said Zuccarini, who has a knack for hosting intimate industry events, with guests — often women — letting loose and getting to know each other. There’s usually free-flowing drinks and a form of activity involved, with most arriving in lingerie and ready-to-wear looks from the brand. On Wednesday, it was casino night, as they sipped on dirty martinis and fruity cocktails.

“I was also inspired to get women more interested in poker,” she added. “I really want it to be a fun party, at the end of the day. All I want is for everyone to have fun.”

Amanda Steele and Jennifer Zuccarini Courtesy/Cibelle Levi

Professional poker player Maria Ho was on hand to teach tips and tricks at the event, held at the home of Courtney Reum (investor in the brand — and brother of Paris Hilton’s husband, Carter). Guests included Langley Fox, Rumer Willis, Charlotte McKinney, Grace Johnson, Stella Banderas, Megan Roup and Ukrainian-born English pop artists Anna and Sonia Kuprienko, known as the Bloom Twins.

“We’ve had so much fun,” Sonia told Zuccarini as they hugged.

“So much fun,” echoed Anna. “Thanks for the invite.”

The party lasted over two hours, winding down around 9 p.m. Before heading out, many snagged prerolled marijuana joints.

“It’s 4-20 after all,” said Zuccarini, with a smile.

April 20th, the unofficial holiday for weed enthusiasts.

“Miss Grass provided some hand rolls,” she said. “Enjoy.”