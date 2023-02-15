Frame Toasts 10 Years at The Pool

Frame is known for throwing buzzy fashion week dinners. But this season, to mark its 10th year in business, the brand wanted to open its list.

“Dinners are limiting in numbers, sadly, and we love a lot of people and we have a lot of partners and a lot of friends and family. And it’s very upsetting to say no to people when you’re doing dinners,” said Erik Torstensson, who cofounded the brand with Jens Grede in 2012. “So we wanted to do this one blowout, where we can invite our partners, people who work with us, and who usually come to dinners, to do an all-inclusive celebration.”

The event, held at the Seagram Building’s famed The Pool, was also toasting the publication of the brand’s new book, “Women in Frame,” which chronicles the brand’s various collaborations and the people who’ve helped put it on the fashion map. The brand is making a donation to Planned Parenthood to commemorate the launch.

“Everyone who worked at Frame is named in that book — everyone who’s a model, everyone who worked in the store,” added Torstensson, as Poppy Delevingne made her arrival. “So this [party] is a thank-you. Thank you for being here, thank you for ‘her’ for working with us — thank you for Poppy for being with us from the beginning. It’s just a thank-you.”

Guests throughout the evening included Karlie Kloss, an early supporter and collaborator of the brand, as well as Martha Hunt, Natalia Bryant, Natalie Massenet, Lauren Santo Domingo, Noah Beck, JonBoy, Sofia Black-D’Elia, Julianne Hough, Brian Atwood, and Nadine Leopold. Isabella Massenet, the daughter of Torstensson’s partner and Net-a-porter founder Natalie Massenet, was stationed behind the DJ booth.

Buckets of red roses — a nod to Valentine’s Day — were stationed on one wall of the room, and large mirrored “Women in Frame” art pieces served as a prime selfie opp on the upper level. But the room’s centerpiece was a silver sculpture, a giant glistening pair of pants rotating within the venue’s pool underneath a disco ball. After the party, the pants were fated for the Frame boutique.

Midway through the party, a troupe of Broadway dancers — clad in Frame jeans and white tank tops — emerged upon the room’s staircase for a performance to “Fame” by Irene Cara, with the refrain of “Fame” in the song changed to “Frame.” The message of the song was clear: You ain’t seen the best of Frame yet.