×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Patrice Louvet Talks Momentum Ralph Lauren;

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring 2022

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

The Freehand Hotel’s New Bars, Where You’ll Probably Swing Dance With Your Future Husband

The Georgia Room and Bar Calico are aiming to be single New Yorker's new go-to spot.

Matt Kliegman, Carlos Quirarte, Matthew Charles
Matt Kliegman, Carlos Quirarte and Matthew Charles. Ben Rosser/BFA.com

The Freehand hotel in New York, in the few years it’s been open, has become a go-to going out spot for younger New Yorkers thanks to its rooftop and series of bar spaces. Yet, as with many places post-pandemic, it was in need of a refresh and thus Carlos Quirarte, Matt Kliegman, and Matthew Charles swept in to bring the space back to life. On Tuesday night, the opening of Authentic Hospitality’s new lounge concept at Freehand New York — Georgia Room and Bar Calico — was toasted with a Day of the Dead launch party, hosted by Agua Mágica mezcal.

Guests were able to get their faces painted as they milled about in search of mezcal cocktails and dancing atop the hotel. The crowd included “Gossip Girl” actor Eli Brown, Hannah Bronfman and more.

“Me and Matt [Kliegman] have been doing parties for over 12 years. I knew we could get people here,” Quirarte said from the Georgia Room, a sweeping ballroom with decor inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe and a large avant-garde disco ball hanging from the center of the room. “But we’re focusing on something a little different with this place, we’re going heavier on the programming. We’re doing a salsa night, we’re doing a line dancing night with these amazing teachers from L.A. We’re doing a piano in the center of the room underneath the disco ball, and everybody is just joining it. You have so many places to go to — we want to offer something different.”

Related Galleries

With the pandemic in mind, they created many small private nooks, where people can keep to themselves should they want something less open. The spaces also lend themselves well to first dates — something Quirarte kept in mind.

“I’m married with kids, but I weirdly thought about a lot of my single friends. I thought about that during COVID-19 — about how people were turning to apps, and people were in a vulnerable place for dating and how I want to have a place where you can go do activities with someone that isn’t having Hinge coffee at their coffee shop,” he said. “Like f–k that. You’ll probably marry the guy you learn to square dance with. Or the guy you met at the sing-along piano night. I courted my wife for like six months and that doesn’t happen anymore. So that was a bug push for the programming. I care about the single people.”

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,
The atmosphere at the party. Ben Rosser/BFA.com
Hannah Bronfman
Hannah Bronfman Ben Rosser/BFA.com
Eli Brown
Eli Brown Ben Rosser/BFA.com
The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

The Freehand Hotel Opens Georgia Room,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad