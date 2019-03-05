It was a packed scene on Monday at the Sacai pop-up store on the rue de Richelieu, which was turned into a buzzing dance floor for the launch of the Sacai x Beats by Dre earphones, dropping in stores the same day.

Spotted dancing to DJ Agathe Mougin’s bouncy tunes were sound director Michel Gaubert, former Daft Punk producer and founder of Ed Banger music label Pedro Winter as well as designers Christelle Kocher of Koché, Stéphane Ashpool of Pigalle Paris and Jean Touitou of A.P.C., who stopped by to congratulate Chitose Abe on her collaboration.

Under a screen showing the video for the collaboration that features The Internet frontwoman Syd, the three Beats X earphones — in black, red or white — were presented on a glass case. The wireless earphones have a magnetic clasp, allowing them to be clipped around the neck like a simple beaded necklace, and retail for $149.95.

Chatting to Anja Rubik, Caroline de Maigret pondered the eternal question: earphones or headphones? “I think I prefer headphones because you feel the bass more,” said the French model and author of “How To Be A Parisian Wherever You Are.” “I only listen to rock and hip-hop, so I like it when you can really hear the bass, and the volume is turned on as loud as possible.”

For hip DJ Louise Chen, whose last gig was mixing tunes at the Virgil Abloh x Evian after party on Feb. 25, it depends on the situation.

“When I’m working, I prefer headphones. But when I’m traveling I always use earphones, especially when they are Bluetooth. It changed my life. Taking the metro is a completely different experience.”

The artist, who will be starting a residence at London radio station NTS on March 26, has found another use for the Sacai x Beats By Dre earphones: “The great thing about these is that you can also use them as earplugs when you are at a concert,” said Chen. “And as they are magnetic, there is no risk of losing them.”

Jewelry designer Charlotte Chesnais, who also collaborated on pieces for the fall 2019 show, created two exclusive pieces to wear around the Sacai earphones, which were also on display that evening. “One of them is like you added earrings to the earphones and the other was created to be more like a necklace,” said the designer. “I wanted them to be playful and customizable.”