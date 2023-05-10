×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Moschino Reorganization Weighs on Aeffe Q1 Performance

Fashion

Chanel Brings Red Carpet Glam to the Gym

Business

Shopping With a Robot, Google Testing New AI-powered Search

Front Row at Chanel Resort 2024 in Hollywood

A look inside the fashion show and party.

Margot Robbie and Rose Byrne
Chloë Sevigny
Riley Keough
Halsey
Chloë Sevigny and Kim Gordon
View ALL 37 Photos

Although the Writers Guild of America is on strike for the second weekend in Hollywood, there was more posing than striking at the entrance to Paramount Pictures for the Chanel show on Tuesday night.

“We’re Beverly Barbies,” said 29- and 30-year-old sisters Snehal and Jyoti Babani in unison, matching in head-to-toe Chanel. Standing out among the VIP clients, they had flown in from Mumbai.

“It’s a tribute. We’re wearing pieces from 2013 to 2023,” Jyoti said. They each held a Chanel shopping basket — filled with mini Chanel bags — from the late Karl Lagerfeld’s supermarket show and accessorized their looks with Chanel headphones around their necks.

“We always dress similar,” added Snehal. “We have a similar style aesthetic. We are twin flames for sure.”

Inside the studio, left and right, guests posed in front of a lit-up 360-degree branded neon installation. The French house made it known from the start: It was Chanel’s Hollywood for the night. A few steps in, the space opened up into a giant outdoor bash lined up with L.A. food trucks, to the delight of many. Drinks flowed as the music blasted and guests mingled pre-show, munching on burgers and pizza.

Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna Anna Webber/Variety

“I’m seeing all my favorite people,” said Lisa Rinna embracing Too Faced Cosmetics founders Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson. “You know Brad?” she asked, introducing Brad Goreski. Her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin was walking the runway, she announced.

“Amazing,” they echoed.

“I’m just so freakin’ excited,” she said, wearing a vintage Chanel padlock necklace. “I’m so happy for her.”

Elle Fanning, Riley Keough, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chloë Sevigny and Rose Byrne were among the front row faces, as were music stars Kim Gordon, Halsey, Kim Petras and Snoop Dogg, who performed his West Coast hits.

“From the first moment I heard his unmistakable voice and his vibe, I loved it right from the jump,” record producer Nile Rodgers said before introducing the rapper. With his family in tow, Snoop — in a babushka scarf — was out to play the crowd pleasers.

“Make some noise for the icon,” yelled Anderson .Paak, who later joined him on stage. The dedicated fans were huddled up close, but the audience was scattered, enjoying the festivities.

Chanel’s brand ambassadors were among the bunch, of course. Margot Robbie — soon to be seen in Greta Gerwig’s anticipated Barbie film this summer — was channeling ’70s Barbie in bell-bottom jeans, a bikini top and bedazzled gold vest, a look that was echoed on the runway. She was joined by Marion Cotillard and Kristen Stewart, both in tweed, as well as G-Dragon.

“The show was a lot of fun, especially the dancing shoes,” the South Korean star said of the sparking footwear. “It’s groovy.”

By then the sprawling runway platform — in Paramount’s Blue Sky Tank lot — had been turned into a roller rink. The Chanel logo was stamped at the center.

His thoughts on the L.A. destination?

“This is the perfect place for it,” he added. “Super chill and retro, cinema, Hollywood. Everything is connected.”

