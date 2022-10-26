×
Gal Gadot, Laura Harrier and Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrate Veuve Clicquot’s ‘Solaire Culture’ L.A. Exhibit

The Champagne house commissioned all women artists to create artwork in honor of Madame Clicquot’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Ella Balinska at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Beau Dunn at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Sam Richardson at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
at the Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture Exhibition held at 468 North Rodeo Drive on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Gal Gadot was close to playing Madame Clicquot, Veuve Clicquot’s visionary “Grande Dame of Champagne.”

“The project obviously never came to life, but I had the opportunity to discover the life of this incredible woman who was so innovative,” said the Israeli actress, wearing a zebra print Michael Kors dress. “She dared to do things that women back then didn’t dare to do.”

On Tuesday night, Gadot was joined by Laura Harrier and Gwyneth Paltrow at the opening exhibition of “Solaire Culture.” The traveling showcase, which kicked off in Tokyo last June, dives into Veuve Clicquot’s history — celebrating 250 years of the Champagne house, which was founded in 1772 in Reims, France.

To honor Madame Clicquot’s entrepreneurial spirit — she is credited for developing the Champagne brand’s identity after taking on her husband’s business when widowed in her 20s — Veuve Clicquot commissioned all women artists to create artwork for the occasion. Sheila Hicks, Tacita Dean, Pénélope Bagieu, Inès Longevial and Monique Frydman are among the exhibitors.

Frydman’s work, an interactive piece, was popular with guests, who took off their shoes to be immersed inside and snap Instagram photos.

“It begins with a great admiration for this woman who at her time was able to take on a Champagne house and leave her mark,” Frydman said of Madame Clicquot and her interest in taking on the project. “That’s already very rare. Second, the intoxication of Champagne relates to what a painting can evoke. Not the intoxication of alcohol, the intoxication of color, of painting.”

Frydman worked with orange, yellow and pink — which correspond well to her palette as an artist, she said.

Brought to life by art historian Camille Morineau and designer Constance Guisset, the event marks Veuve Clicquot’s first global traveling exhibition. The pop-up, which includes archival objects, is open until Nov. 16.

“This is the first time I’m here, and I love it,” Gadot said of the building at 468 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s 22,250-square-foot, ever-changing pop-up space that is expected to become a Cheval Blanc hotel.

“I loved the exposition,” she went on, noting a painting by Yayoi Kusama. She was on her way out. “I enjoyed the evening. It was just perfect.”

Kusama’s pieces, a portrait and sculpture, were standouts for Harrier as well.

“I’m such a fan of hers and have been for years,” said Harrier, donning Tory Burch. “Everything she does, I love.”

Veuve Clicquot brings to mind “the iconic orange label,” she said, and “some late nights for sure. I mean, Clicquot is what you reach for when you’re celebrating, right?”

