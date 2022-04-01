Gala Season Returns to New York With The Frick Young Fellows Ball

They’ve been sequestered inside during the winter (or, more likely, working remotely from familial second homes in Aspen, Colo., and Palm Beach, Fla.) but it’s springtime in New York and the young socials of Manhattan are ready to hit the town once again. The first big gala of the spring social season took place last Thursday and the fervor was so intense it was hard to remember you were at an uptown art fundraiser and not a long-awaited senior prom. The Frick Young Fellows Ball, this year themed “Modern Love,” returned after three years away and brought its crowd to the museum’s temporary home at The Frick Madison, in the former Met Breuer space.

With sponsorship from Saks Fifth Avenue, First Republic Bank and Carolina Herrera, the event was attended by the likes of Wes Gordon, the evening’s honorary chair, as well as chairs Paul Arnhold, Sarah Cooper, Indré Rockefeller and Elizabeth Kurpis, plus “Gossip Girl” actresses Zión Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith, socials Ivy Getty and Polina Proshkina and many more. The crowd favored pink and red gowns, both recent red carpet trends, and mostly congregated in the lower level where DJ duo Angel + Dren were spinning and cocktails were served. A few brave souls ventured up to level two where the current yearlong installation series “Living Histories: Queer Views and Old Masters” was on display.

The evening’s real draw, though? The handful of photographers who were covering the event, who could each barely take three steps without being asked to oblige a professional snap. After all, the Instagram feeds have been light on the black tie as of late.

MORE FROM THE EYE:

Fashion Photographer Patrick Demarchelier Dies at 78

WWD Report Card: Oscar Style That Slapped

Arooj Aftab Is the Best New Artist Grammy Nominee You Need to Know

Fashion Talk With Faouzia

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu Embraces Her Reality